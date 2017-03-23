Mccartney And How God Works

EDITOR, The Tribune.

“Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people”.

In my last letter I wrote about the Biblical story of David, recorded in 1Samuel 16. In the many responses, someone said that if Mr. McCartney is not successful in winning the next election, it means that God did not direct me to endorse him. There were other comments that implied the same. Unfortunately too many persons who believe they are experts on the Bible, and fully understand how God works, do not read the entire story.

I must confess that I also often misunderstand God. For example, the prophet Samuel, as well as David, believed that David would immediately ascend the throne of Israel. Thus when David was first invited to the palace, there was unbounded excitement, as he anticipated that his reign as king was about to begin. The truth to be told, not only did David’s reign not begin immediately, but he ended up as a fugitive, being pursued by King Saul, before coming to the throne, some seventeen years, and chapters later (2 Samuel 2:4), at the age of thirty years (2 Samuel 5:1-5). So because God led me to endorse Mr. Bran McCartney and his executive team, at this critical point in our nation’s history, does not mean that Mr. McCartney will immediately become Prime Minister. It remains for us to simply “stand still and see the salvation of the Lord”.

What is most important to the child of God, is not to be successful, but to be faithful, and do what God tells us to do. For me even if I knew that McCartney would not be successful, I am still going to endorse him, because that is how God has directed me, and I know He has a divine plan.





PASTOR JEREMIAH

DUNCOMBE,

Leader of The Gatekeepers,

Nassau,

March 20,2017.





