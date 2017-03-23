Pm: Country Must Unite To Ask How To Save Young Boys

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Perry Christie said last night the country must come together, unselfishly, and answer the critical question: “What are we going to do to save our young boys?”
While speaking at the University of The Bahamas’ President’s Lecture Series, Prime Minister Christie said there is direct correlation between unemployment, a lack of education and violent crime in The Bahamas.
Mr Christie’s comments came three days after two teenage boys, ages 13 and 15, were shot and killed while walking home and two days after a construction worker was gunned down on the job. The country’s murder count now stands at 37 for the first three months of the year, according to The Tribune’s records.
He said everyone must come together to save the reputation and integrity of The Bahamas.
“We have to address this issue about what we are going to do to save our young men? What are we going to do to save our young boys? It is a critical question that we all have to answer,” Mr Christie said.
“We must all advance this discussion on crime. Too much of our brain power is preoccupied with taking us not in the direction the country should be going in but in the selfishness of persons who have their own agendas. Crime, violence and unemployment are what we see too often affect young people, this did not just happen overnight. It happened because we did not pay sufficient attention to the development of youth across our nations, in our public policy and in our educational systems.
“We perhaps accepted that youth development in our society would be organic but we know today that it must be done through deliberate policies aimed at youth development.”
Mr Christie said he is “particularly concerned” with the young men in the country and the fast pace in which women are outshining men in education and other aspects of society.
“I am particularly concerned about the issue of young males and the social issues which seem to affect them greatly whether by accidents or by homicide. You ask yourself the question, why do the women continue to outshine them in school and across the economy?
“In this institution (University of The Bahamas) the ratio is as high as three females to one male. This has all sorts of implications and ramifications on the general society and its development. The question must also be asked, is there a link between the educational dysfunction of the young male and the exposure to domestic violence among young women? What has happened to our Caribbean man?”
More than 600 people have been killed since the PLP took office in May 2012, according to The Tribune’s records.
Before the 2012 general election, the PLP posted billboards throughout New Providence - in areas heavily trafficked by tourists and locals - which said there had been more than 490 killings under the five-year Ingraham administration.
The PLP, then in opposition, campaigned that it had the answer to violent crime while the Ingraham administration did not. It promised that if elected it would get crime under control.
Comments
ohdrap4 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
VOTE THEM OUT!
that will save boys and girls, young and old.
realfreethinker 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
Good answer.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 41 minutes ago
The young man who was not attending school, Some one should have been checking for him. I was under the impression that if children did not go to school, the School sent some one to the home to find out what the problems were.I am very sorry for this family.
jackbnimble 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Does anyone remember when the Government used to employ truant officers for the children that were habitually missing from school? I guess gone are those (good ole) days!
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Mr or Ms Dorsette how many times are you going to print how many murders under the PLP and the billboard story. ii seems as if it is time for you to gloat and have no sympathy for the lives lost.. do you really believe that Family members of those murdered view their loved ones as Number 36 number 25?
concernedcitizen 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
Birdie the PLP put up the billboards for all and sundry to see ,even our guest who are our main source of income ,,I would bring it up from now until eternity ,,that and selling the whole country to China
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
Perry and his bunch of sissy friends, cronies and perverts have to stop bongying the little boys and the vulnerable young men in the ghetto ................. that will be a good place to start
realfreethinker 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Mannnn you aint easy.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
Just look at who hangs around the PLP leader's entourage ........ it leaves very little else to say about Perry's preferences for his "friends, family and lovers"
John 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
In the USA they call it "The Missing Black Men Syndrome," where over one million black men have gone missing in the last decade. Missing in the sense that black women now out number black men by over one million in the US. These men have been murdered, put in jail or otherwise separated from family and society. But this is not only in the United States but in the Bahamas and The Caribbean. It is not by accident but by design and the time has come for all leaders of Caribbean nations to come together and decide the best way to deal with this problem, to preserve our young men and protect the future generations and the future of this country. The leaders in the Bahamas followed the foreign influence calling our young men, lazy and criminals, and violent and not wanting to work. Yes they help cast them out of society and to the dogs whilst allowing the foreign worker and entrepreneur to come in and replace them. It is time to restore the Bahamian male to his rightful place in this country else the future of the country is doomed.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Yep .......... Just look at the 2017 voters' list by age category ........ men missing by a large margin in the 25-50 age bracket
Seaman 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Sheeprunner.....They looking for $500 dollars, to register and vote...... That's comes out to 27cents a day over 5 years. Country sold for 27cents!!!!!!!
John 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
But Bahamian men did all the craftsman and skill work on Atlantis and that project did not experience one third the problems Bah Mar is having. Most of the plumbing is having to be redone and lots of safety concerns are having to be corrected. Lot of the cosmetic work is already falling apart. Donald Trump has promised to fix the inner city communities in the US. To spend the much needed money to bring those communities up to par with the rest of the United States. Many have hopes that he will do it. When Bahamian men are employed there is little or no crime. this murder thing is something new to the Bahamas and can be stamped out by educating the young men to stop fighting against each other. people perish for the lack of knowledge.
Cobalt 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Inaugural Presidential Lecture??????????
University of the Bahamas?????????????
LMAO LMAO LMAO!!! First of all..... Perry Christie is not a President. The Bahamas is a Commonwealth country which means that we have a Prime Minister. Second of all.... COB is not a University. In order to be considered a University, that institution must be engaged in credible research accessible and available for critique by an academic board of regents. A University presents postulates based upon their research towards a board of global academic professionals before it is considered scientific, or artistic fact. That's why Colleges issue diplomas as either a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science.
Bahamians have a habit of attempting to mimic certain types of jargon used by first world country such as the United States, and have no idea as to the etiquette that is entailed.
This country cant even extinguish a dump fire yet they're talking about University??????
LOL LOL LOL
alfalfa 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
It is funny that they did not say the country needs to unite in their 2012 campaign. They highlighted the number of murders under the FNM government all over town in huge banners. They told us all they had the answer to crime and unemployment, and promised us solutions within 100 days of being elected. They failed miserably in all of their campaign platform promises and now with election looming again he has changed his tune. Now we must unite to solve this problem. Bull Sh-t. We need to unite and kick them out. Maybe a new government will not have all the solutions, but they can't be worse than the last five years of anarchy.
