Police Absent As Parliament Registration Staff Robbed

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage yesterday expressed “regret” over the “traumatising” armed robbery of several Parliamentary Registration Department officials who were wrapping up voter registration activities at the St Barnabas Church Activity Centre on Tuesday night.

According to Dr Nottage, two men, one armed with a gun, robbed the officials of personal items, including cell phones and cash. According to police, the victims were three women. The Bain and Grants Town MP told reporters he was “disappointed” that the incident happened and said had Royal Bahamas Police Force officers, who were usually stationed at the registration centre on Baillou Hill Road, been present the criminals would not have entered the property.

However, Dr Nottage said the unfortunate incident will in no way compromise the electoral process as no voter’s cards, counterfoils or seals were stolen.

Asked about the incident, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said: “One fella pointed a gun at my people.”

While he could not give an estimate of how much money was stolen from the workers, Mr Hall said police are presently investigating the incident, which occurred shortly after 8pm.

Dr Nottage spoke to reporters yesterday following the morning session of the House of Assembly. Prior to this, he gave a brief update on the matter in the House at the request of Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins, who questioned whether the robbery would affect the upcoming general election.

He added that the Official Opposition was concerned about the mental state of the workers who were robbed.

“The parliamentary commissioner indicated that two men entered the distribution centre at St Barnabas Church Hall and sought to rob, one of whom I am told was armed with a gun, and they demanded personal goods from the persons who were there who included the parliamentary workers obviously,” Dr Nottage said following the morning session of the House of Assembly.

“This was a traumatising experience for them, a matter which I regret and it is my intention to go to the Parliamentary Department today and meet with those persons and give them the assurance of our support and our protection.

“I was a little disappointed that for some reason the officer or officers who were supposed to be stationed at the centre were not there because had they been there I don’t think this incident would have happened.



“We went to great pains to have all of the centres protected and I’ve had words with Commissioner of Police (Ellison Greenslade) about this who is himself very disappointed and they gave me the assurance that they’ll make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

He added: “With respect to the process, people are concerned about voter’s cards and stamps and those types of things. My information is that those types of things were not in the centre at the time because I think it was close to their closing time and the paraphernalia and the cards were on their way back to the parliamentary commissioner’s office.”

As a result of the incident, the St Barnabas Church voter’s card distribution centre is closed temporarily.

Registered voters of the St Barnabas and Englerston constituencies should collect their voter’s cards from the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium until further notice, officials said.

Police are searching for the two men responsible for the robbery.