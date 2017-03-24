Brazil Officials Urge Caution Over Alert On Meat Imports

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
BRAZILIAN officials in The Bahamas yesterday urged caution as international concern mounts over the quality of meat imports from that country and sought to downplay fears that prompted several bans.
In a press statement, The Embassy of Brazil in The Bahamas on Thursday noted that federal authorities in Brazil have unveiled an investigation of the country’s agriculture ministry which uncovered poor practices at 21 of Brazil’s nearly 5,000 meat-producing plants.
According to a Reuters report earlier this week, Brazilian authorities accused inspectors there of taking bribes to allow sales of rotten and salmonella-tainted meats.
Meanwhile, the embassy maintained that over the last 60 days, records show that only one shipment from these now sanctioned facilities headed to the Bahamas.
The embassy remarked that the investigations further uncovered that some 99.8 per cent of registered companies and 99.7 per cent of inspectors are not involved in the allegations under investigation.
The embassy said that its government is now auditing establishments mentioned in the federal police investigation, noting that three plants have already had their operations suspended and all 21 have been placed under special inspection regime conducted by a specific task force of Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply (MAPA).
Thursday’s statement read: “On Friday, March 17, the Brazilian Federal Police unveiled an investigation on irregular practices involving certification of meat and meat products by staff members of the Ministry of Agriculture in 21 meat processing facilities that handle beef, poultry and pork products.”
It continued: “These initial findings have been taken very seriously by the authorities, and facts are being thoroughly checked and investigated by the Ministry of Agriculture. The police operation itself is proof of the transparency and credibility of the existing controls. The investigation was intimated and entirely carried out by Brazilian authorities. President Michel Temer himself convened a meeting over the weekend of March 18-19 to assess the safety of domestic and international consumers with regard to the quality of the meat produced in the country.
“There are presently 21 companies under investigation by the Brazilian Federal Police and only six have exported products within the last 60 days and only one of these exports were made to The Bahamas.
“Brazilian sanitary controls are solid and trustworthy. The Ministry of Agriculture is widely recognised for its rigorous and robust inspection serif of products of animal origin, thus guaranteeing food safety and quality.”
The Brazilian Embassy added that its country ranks among the biggest animal protein exporters in the world, and the standards of excellence of its products rate among the best of the world.
Moreover, the embassy said high quality Brazilian meat and meat products are exported to more than 150 countries.
“For this reason, the Brazilian regulatory system is among the most frequently and strictly audited and monitored worldwide,” the embassy claimed. “It meets the requirements of several high demanding markets and includes additional periodic inspections, monitoring and internal and external auditing based on risk assessments.
“Brazil has 4,837 establishments which produce meat products. Of these establishments, which are subject to federal inspection, only 21 (0.2 per cent of the total) are alleged to have been involved in irregularities, and of the over 11,000 employees in the agricultural inspection system, only 33 (0.3 per cent) are being investigated by the Federal Police for possible irregularities.
“That means that 99.8 per cent of registered companies and 99.7 per cent of inspectors are not involved in the allegations under investigation.”
The embassy concluded its statement by stating that all of its country’s exporting plants remain open to inspection visits by importing countries who wish to visit to clear up any doubts which they may have.
The embassy added that Brazil is the most interested party in resolving and clarifying these issues, and in having the current unilateral ban lifted.
On Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Alfred Gray said his ministry had issued an immediate import ban on Brazilian meat products.
The Bahamas is following precedents set by the European Union, China and Jamaica, the latter of which also banned Brazilian meat imports Tuesday.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources is expected to monitor the issue over the next 60 days, and if satisfied, will move to resume imports from Brazil.
However, for that clearance, the ministry is requiring that products are harvested and processed at an approved government abattoir and processing facility in Brazil, and obtain a sanitary certificate.
The ministry said that all batch containers will be inspected at a “port of entry” upon arrival to the Bahamas, and an import permit obtained from the necessary government agencies.
A registry of all importers of beef and beef products from Brazil also will be compiled.
Comments
B_I_D___ 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
Tell us the brand of the ONE that was exported to the Bahamas please so we can move on with the rest of the good corned beef!! A blanket ban on all Brazilian beef is pointless!! Single out the culprits with the facts in hand and let the rest carry on. GIVE US THE NAME OF THE PRODUCT IN THAT CONTAINER!!
ohdrap4 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
just call the embassy, they will get it for you.
i am just curious about the boneless chicken breast, seara brand, i did not see any at the food store yesterday and today and i always buy it.
John 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
I ain't throwing away my corn beef. This looks like another hurricane year and those cans don't expire until 2018.
alfalfa 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
I went into Super Value Cable Beach yesterday, and their shelves were stocked with Brazilian corned beef. What gives? Was it banned or not?
ohdrap4 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
the importation was halted. in jamaica, barbabados and st. vincent the govt ordered it removed from the shelves, gee, there is other dumb govt around.
salmonella, you can get rid of it by heating to 160 degrees, just heat the corned beef.
B_I_D___ 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Import only...I guess no one bothered to read the story...out of this whole fiasco, there MIGHT be ONE shipment from an obscure brand that MIGHT have come into the Bahamas. Yet everyone is panicking and wanting to pull everything off the shelves. The sooner the government releases which brand is at risk the better so people can move on and calm down.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Time to get back to yard chicken, mangrove grunts, field mutton and bush hog .................. Eat organic meat
