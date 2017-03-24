Plp Chairman Pays Tribute To Late Bishop Samuel Green

Progressive Liberal Party chairman Bradley Roberts has paid tribute to former head of the Bahamas Christian Council Bishop Samuel Green, who passed away this week.

In a statement issued by the party on Friday, Mr Bradley Roberts extended condolences to the wife, family, friends and congregation of Bishop Green whom he said was an “ardent supporter of the progressive movement”.

“This giant of a man was a career educator and spiritual leader, having served as President of the Bahamas Christian Council and Superintendent of the Zion Baptist Union; Rev. Green contributed to the intellectual and spiritual development of a nation,” Mr Roberts noted.

“He frequently spoke out on any number of issues of national import affecting the lives of ordinary Bahamians and was indeed a national moral compass for the uncompromising and principled positions he took; our nation is better off because of his public interventions and the time he spent with us.”

Mr Roberts, in stressing that Bishop Green “will be sorely missed”, extended “heartfelt condolences to his wife, Evangelist Shirley Greene, his immediate family, the Zion Baptist Yamacraw church family, and the entire Zion Baptist Union.”