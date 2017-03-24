Pm Questions Fnm Leader Over Resort Criticisms

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Perry Christie criticise Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday for his recent comments on Baha Mar, questioning whether the Killarney MP understands the developments underway at the resort.

A day after Mr Christie took part in a brief ceremony to recognise the “hand over” of Baha Mar from China Construction America (CCA) to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd, Dr Minnis released a press statement in which he questioned how the “government (could) turn over a set of keys to a property they claim they don’t own”.

Dr Minnis also criticised the Christie administration for “always searching for their next photo op.”

The Progressive Liberal Party has persistently portrayed Dr Minnis as lacking an understanding of key issues.

Sticking with that theme, Mr Christie said yesterday that he’s unsure if Dr Minnis’ comments are “just political mischief” or “simply an inability to understand what is taking place.”

“I wasn’t sure what Dr Minnis meant by that because we were not handing over any keys,” Mr Christie said, speaking at a school renaming ceremony in North Andros. “All that was taking place (Tuesday) was the transfer of the property from the construction company to the developer and the Ministry of Works had issued a temporary occupancy certificate, therefore giving the developer the right to operate the property.

“I thought Dr Minnis really had dumbed down this whole issue. And whether it’s just political mischief he’s doing or simply an inability to understand what is taking place, how for the life of me he gone talk about we were handing over keys? God only knows what he was talking about and quite frankly I don’t know if even he knew what he was talking about when he talk about handing over keys.”

Mr Christie said what matters is that the government is delivering on its promise to have Baha Mar opened by April 21.

This is the date officials have pegged for a “soft opening,” where “invited guests” will come to the resort. It is unclear when reservations will begin for the luxury property.

“Hyatt is in occupation,” he said. “The rooms will be occupied. Everything is now going in dress rehearsals for the opening where staff will be staying in the rooms and the housekeepers will be practising what they will do. The kitchen will be employed to cook food. It’s operational. And what is so fabulous about it is sometime in the next two, three weeks, another 500 Bahamians will be employed.”

This, he said, means the government will have a positive message for the international rating agencies, Standard & Poors and Moody’s, as well as for the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We not only have done it, we’ve done it with a five-star developer, one who has properties throughout the Caribbean and the world and one who understands what they are doing,” he said. “And all the talk about whether they have bookings or not, let them watch what takes place. The hotel will be opened on the 21st. By the grace of God, I will be there with an even bigger smile on my face for a bigger photo opportunity; yes, because I’m thrilled by the actual fact that 1,500 Bahamians, many of whom were not working are now employed and earning a living; it will positively impact families and you’re going to see a big smile on thousands of Bahamians because it’s happened.

“After the elections as we go into the summer, the other hotels will be turned over and we’re talking about three, four thousand persons being employed directly on that property. God is Good. God is able and I am happy.”

Mr Christie said Dr Minnis has found it difficult to come to terms with the fact that Baha Mar is no longer in limbo.

“He seems bewildered by this reality that it is open, that young Bahamians are walking in there with smiles on their faces because they are employed. And I cry shame on him, shame on him because he does not understand the moment. The moment demands that leaders of our country applaud what is taking place because Bahamians are able to take jobs and have a dignified existence. I can be no more eloquent than that in saying that is the reality that I witnessed yesterday.”