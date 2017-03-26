Man Dies In Exuma Car Crash

Police in Exuma are investigating a traffic accident in which a man died on Saturday.

According to reports, around 6.00pm, a collision occurred on Queens Highway, George Town, Exuma involving a Suzuki Solio and a Mack truck. The driver of the car received serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the island’s doctor.

Officers from the Traffic Department in New Providence will travel to Exuma later today to assist in the investigation.