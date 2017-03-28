Pm Urges Plp Supporters To 'Help Us Register Every Vote'

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net



REGISTER to vote was the consistent message uttered by Prime Minister Perry Christie and incumbent parliamentarians to hundreds of supporters at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) regional branch meeting last night.

During a 30-minute speech in which he praised Alex Storr, Hope Strachan and Dion Smith – respective candidates for Elizabeth, Seabreeze and Nassau Village - as part of the reasons why his administration should be returned to office in the upcoming general election, Mr Christie implored those present at the Sadie Curtis Primary School, where the branch meeting was held, to aid them in rallying constituents to get themselves registered to vote before it is too late.

As of March 20, 141,698 people had registered to vote in the election, which has yet to be called. This is roughly 18 per cent less than the 172,000 on the 2012 voter registry.

“PLPs, I’m asking you not just to vote for Alex (Storr), Dion (Smith) and Hope (Strachan), I’m asking you to fight alongside of them. Help us! Help us register!” the Centreville MP said to the applause of those gathered.

“Listen to me now, listen to me, help us register every vote. Help us reach out to your friends. Help us tell the story of the changes that are underway because of the work that we are doing. Change is happening in the Bahamas and big changes are on the way,” the prime minister added.

Mr Christie urged those present “to give the PLP another opportunity to serve you.”

“I don’t know what them other people talking about or what they’re saying but I come to you to ask you tonight to give us another opportunity to serve you, to build on the foundation that we have established.”

Deputy Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, prior to the keynote speech from the party’s leader, as well as a speech from PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts, also implored supporters to register and vote.

“You know what is coming, the bell will soon be rung. So please, we only have a short time left to register. You can only vote if you register,” the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP stressed.