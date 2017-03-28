Pm Urges Plp Supporters To 'Help Us Register Every Vote'

By LAMECH JOHNSON
Tribune Staff Reporter
REGISTER to vote was the consistent message uttered by Prime Minister Perry Christie and incumbent parliamentarians to hundreds of supporters at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) regional branch meeting last night.
During a 30-minute speech in which he praised Alex Storr, Hope Strachan and Dion Smith – respective candidates for Elizabeth, Seabreeze and Nassau Village - as part of the reasons why his administration should be returned to office in the upcoming general election, Mr Christie implored those present at the Sadie Curtis Primary School, where the branch meeting was held, to aid them in rallying constituents to get themselves registered to vote before it is too late.
As of March 20, 141,698 people had registered to vote in the election, which has yet to be called. This is roughly 18 per cent less than the 172,000 on the 2012 voter registry.
“PLPs, I’m asking you not just to vote for Alex (Storr), Dion (Smith) and Hope (Strachan), I’m asking you to fight alongside of them. Help us! Help us register!” the Centreville MP said to the applause of those gathered.
“Listen to me now, listen to me, help us register every vote. Help us reach out to your friends. Help us tell the story of the changes that are underway because of the work that we are doing. Change is happening in the Bahamas and big changes are on the way,” the prime minister added.
Mr Christie urged those present “to give the PLP another opportunity to serve you.”
“I don’t know what them other people talking about or what they’re saying but I come to you to ask you tonight to give us another opportunity to serve you, to build on the foundation that we have established.”
Deputy Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, prior to the keynote speech from the party’s leader, as well as a speech from PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts, also implored supporters to register and vote.
“You know what is coming, the bell will soon be rung. So please, we only have a short time left to register. You can only vote if you register,” the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP stressed.
Comments
athlete12 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Wow.. I'm excited to see the comments on this one.
“I don’t know what them other people talking about or what they’re saying but I come to you to ask you tonight to give us another opportunity to serve you, to build on the foundation that we have established."
I'd like to meet people at these meetings who actually listen and cheer for this bs.
BMW 8 hours, 38 minutes ago
A desperate plee for help. Aint gettin it from me.ITS THE PEOPLES TIME.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
And the overwhelming final ranking of who to vote for from an independent polling of more than 20,000 registered voters throughout the Bahamas is as follows:
Number 1: Any independent candidate of generally well known good character.
Number 2: The DNA candidate, but only if he or she is of generally well known good character.
Number 3: The PLP candidate, but only if there is no number 1 or 2 above and you must reluctantly accept that the devil you know is better than the devil you know nothing about.
Number 4: The FNM candidate, but only if there is no number 1, 2 or 3 above and you feel compelled to exercise your most important constitutional right, i.e. the right to vote.
Number 5: Spoil your ballot or not vote at all if you believe all is lost and exercising your constitutional right will accomplish absolutely nothing!
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
The really big money players in local politics who live in Lyford Cay, Old Fort and Albany are literally throwing their money at Crooked Christie's re-election campaign because of their fear that the Dim-witted Doc as PM would be 100 times worse for our country. They seem to fear most: the Dim-witted Doc's short-temper; his propensity to victimize; his inability to chew gum and walk at the same time; his inability to stand on his own two feet under any kind of rapid fire; his preference for the "fix" rather than a level playing field because of his many inherent limitations; his complete inability to comprehend and provide meaningful comments on any type of financial report, especially our country's annual budget; his readily apparent racist attitude towards white people (little to no tolerance for them); his failure to stay focused on anything but the "topic du jour"; his insatiable hunger for power and self-financial gain; his obvious willingness to turn a blind eye to conflicts of interest, especially where it involves financial self-gain for himself; and so on. Who would have thought the much better educated and much more affluent Bahamians living in gated communities would be supporting Crooked Christie given his track record?
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Sadly the problem is much deeper than we would like to think simply because the correlation between the typical types of voters in our society today and the usual kind of politicians they prefer to elect is much too great. As the saying goes: "Birds of a feather flock together" or, in the more appropriate local vernacular, "scum loves only scum"! Therefore replacing an already well fed and fattened bunch of crooks with a very hungry and malnourished bunch of crooks would likely exacerbate our country's death by a thousand cuts. Like most Bahamians I want to be more optimistic, but unfortunately history shows the single most telling sign of a doomed country is the lack of available political alternatives which usually results in a dictatorship of some kind at the end of the day. By now we all know the serious incompetency issues and character flaws of the very greedy and power hungry Dimwitted Doc. Even LBT who already looks well fed is nevertheless hungry and anxious to have access to deals on the side with foreign investors and that shining pot of gold held by our country's government which is filled with our tax dollars a/k/a the Public Treasury! Keep in mind too that our PMs have typically also given away for pennies on the dollar large portions of our Crown Land to benefit themselves and their cronies. The dynamics at play in this next general election are such that much sun light will never be allowed to shine on the dastardly deeds of the corrupt politicians that "we" voters elect to office.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
A REMINDER: Articles published in The Punch in December 2013 informed the Bahamian public that Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) had made the following loans and advances connected to political friends and cronies of Perry Christie:
• $28 million to Leslie Miller and/or entities owned by him and/or members of his immediate family.
• $3.5 million to Obie Wilchcombe & Pleasant Bridgewater re. Universal Distributors Bahamas Ltd., a company apparently now defunct for all intents and purposes.
• $8 million to another senior PLP cabinet minister, rumoured to be pudgy with short stubby grubby dirty sticky fingers.
• $6.3 million to PLP business woman Patricia Mortimer who purportedly is a best friend and business partner of Lady Poodling and the owner of several shops at Nassau International Airport.
• $2.3 million re. GEMS Radio Station which at the time was owned by Debbie Bartlett and Cyprianna McWeeney, the latter being the wife of PLP lawyer Sean McWeeney who is the brother of Paul McWeeney.
• $4.5 million to enterprises owned/controlled by Edward Penn.
• $4.6 million to Phil Lightbourne re. Phil's Food Services (Phil Lightbourne was the front man and spokesman for Ben Frisch who owned Bahamas Food Services up until the PM allowed the Frisch Family to sell it to Sysco Foods (a large U.S. public company) in April 2013 - Phil Lightbourne, a gambling addict, lost millions to the numbers bosses.
Keep in mind that BOB is majority owned and controlled by the Bahamas government; accordingly its overall affairs fall directly within the portfolio of Christie as both PM and Minister of Finance. Most, if not all, of the loans and advances mentioned above had to be fully provided for by BOB, and likely have since been either written off by BOB or transferred to Bahamas Resolve or another special purpose entity for nominal value at great cost to hard working honest Bahamian taxpayers. Small wonder that, notwithstanding the mega millions in taxpayers and national insurance participants' funds required to bail out BOB, Perry Christie was only too quick to come to the defense of Paul McWeeney (brother of Sean McWeeney) for having so handsomely rewarded the PM's political friends and business cronies. The PM's agreement to a $750,000 termination bonus being paid to Paul McWeeney says it all!
No doubt Christie contacted certain members of BOB’s board of directors and senior management (Paul McWeeney in particular) in order to intercede in the making of loans and advances on very generous terms to his political friends and business cronies that should have never been granted. All of these shenanigans on the part of Perry Christie clearly evidence that he has a very twisted moral compass by any standard. It is therefore absolutely frightening to think that this warped man has cabinet responsibility as both PM and Minister of Finance for our country's financial affairs.
Cobalt 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Hhaaaaaa!
The writing is clearly on the wall for Perry and his PLP. Listening to him beg for votes was quite comical. Time to move on Christie...... your time is up. But don't go out begging. At least have some pride and dignity.
TalRussell 33 minutes ago
Comrades! PM Christie, holds the lead in polling leading into the 2017 General Elections. Not even the reds are willing to predict a down-to-the-wire finish with the clear-favorite being Minnis, to bring home an election victory for the red party.
