Court Rejects Bail Bid By Sex Assault Suspect

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN seeking bail before his trial on a sexual assault charge had his application rejected in the Supreme Court yesterday.

David McKenzie, 54, appeared before Senior Justice Vera Watkins, in front of whom his application was argued by public defender Stanley Rolle.

McKenzie is accused of unnatural sexual intercourse alleged to have occurred on April 14, 2015, with a 15-year-old boy who he is accused of luring into his house before sexually assaulting him.

McKenzie, who has denied the allegation, is scheduled to stand trial in September. Senior Justice Watkins denied bail and said she would give her written reasons for doing so at a later date. McKenzie, who remains in custody at the Department of Correctional Services, can contest the decision to the Court of Appeal if he desires.

Joel Seymour appeared for the Crown in the bail application.