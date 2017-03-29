Eleuthera Man Held In Probe Of Voter Fraud

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

POLICE arrested a man from Eleuthera and brought him to the capital last night to be questioned in connection with a “voter fraud” investigation, with Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean warning the public that the Royal Bahamas Police Force will take a “no tolerance” approach to such matters.

ACP Dean said the man will be charged in court as early as today.

The arrest came a day after Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall revealed that some people have registered twice at different registration sites for the same constituency, an irregularity that was picked up by the Parliamentary Registration Department’s computer database.

On Monday, Mr Hall said the department noticed cases like these from voters in New Providence, Grand Bahama and some Family Islands, adding that at least one case had been turned over to police.

Police moved swiftly in the matter, arresting an adult male yesterday.

“As a result of the complaint (from the Parliamentary Registration Department), the Commissioner of Police ordered an immediate investigation into this matter,” ACP Dean told the media at a press conference at Odyssey Airport shortly after the suspect arrived in New Providence. “Because of the swift justice, we flew some detectives into Eleuthera and I can tell you as a result of their investigation, they were able to arrest an adult male from Eleuthera in connection with this matter.

“That male will be processed, be charged and we expect him to be in court tomorrow (Wednesday) to be formally charged.

“The message that we are sending out here today is that we take a no tolerance approach to these matters. We can tell you that there are strict laws on the books ... through the election laws, in registering of voters and discipline of voters, and I’m going to tell you that anyone who contemplates breaching those laws, what is happening today is an absolute example of what will happen to those persons.

“We must show that we as a country, that we can obey laws and there are laws that must be followed.”

ACP Dean would not give specifics about the incident that led to the man’s arrest, stressing that more would be revealed in court.

“We know that there was an alleged fraud with a particular voter, that was reported to the police, so the police are actively investigating this matter, but we have sufficient information to arrest the suspect and we should be bringing formal charges tomorrow,” ACP Dean said last night.



“We only want to continue to put the warning out to our Bahamian people that we must have respect for the laws, particularly these election laws - it gets very contentious.

“We have run elections over and over, we have professional organisations, the Parliamentary Commissioner and his team (are) a professional group of persons, and we ask the public to give them the respect that is due to them. We can tell you that we have a group of intelligent officers in the Royal Bahamas Police Force who will be leading all such investigations and wherever we found someone is wanting, who breached the law, they will be arrested. We want to put the appeal to the public, if anyone knows of someone who has breached the election rules, or voter rules, who has voted somewhere twice, if you have that information, you need to bring that information to the attention of the Parliamentary Commissioner who will in turn bring it to the attention of the police, who will actively investigate.”

Meanwhile, speaking to voter fraud concerns on Monday, Mr Hall said: “What we have discovered is that people were attempting to register twice. They would go to one station and register one day and go to another station and mislead the revising officer and attempt to register again. So a few persons, several persons have attempted to register twice, (and) to us that is dishonest.

“Every voter is entitled to one voter’s card only, so when we find that, we delete those cards. No citizen ought to register more than once.”

In the midst of these concerns, the government announced yesterday that it has received confirmation from two of four international organisations invited to send electoral observers for the upcoming general election.