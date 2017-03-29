Minnis: I Will Be In Full Charge Of My Cabinet

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis last night compared himself to Prime Minister Perry Christie, saying unlike the nation’s leader he will be fully in charge of his Cabinet, bringing direction and competence to government.

Pointing to his own shortfalls in public speaking, Dr Minnis said while he is not a “fancy” speaker, he is genuine and will bring straight talk to Bahamians if his party wins the imminent general election.

Speaking during his party’s candidate’s launch at the Pinewood Gardens Park last night, Dr Minnis said another term under the Progressive Liberal Party the country could expect to see more corruption.

He further alluded to Mr Christie’s infamous “flip of the bird” during a Progressive Liberal Party event last month, telling FNMs that the Prime Minister only expressed regret over the hand gesture because someone “took a photo” of the incident.

“Being Prime Minister requires many traits,” Dr Minnis told the hundreds of supporters gathered. “As Prime Minister, I will bring a strong ethic of hard work. I may not be a fancy talker, but I’m genuine. I will give you straight talk, not fairytales and make-believe. My government will boldly and resolutely embark on a new era of reform and modernisation for a 21st century Bahamas.

“Unlike Christie, I will be fully in charge of my cabinet. I will bring direction and focus, qualities Christie sorely lacks. I will bring discipline to government, something Christie is incapable of doing. I will not run a ‘late-again’ government. Unlike Christie, my administration will be decisive.

“Unlike Christie, I will be in charge of my government. The poor and disadvantaged will be front and centre in a Hubert Minnis administration. My government will not waste the VAT money and other revenue on lavish travel, Carnival and massive waste by ministers. Carnival will be privatised. My government wouldn’t even dream of giving away 20,000 acres in Andros to foreigners.

“The FNM will not allow foreigners to do commercial fishing in our waters. Unlike the PLP, my government will be accountable and transparent. I will expose the PLP’s wheeling and dealing over the past five years. We will weed the out the rot of the PLP.”

The event was the FNMs official regional launch of South Beach candidate Jeff Lloyd, Reuben Rahming for Pinewood, Romauld Ferreira for Marathon, Renward Wells in Bamboo Town and Halson Moultrie for Nassau Village.



Mr Wells, during his address to supporters, drew attention to concerns in the Parliamentary Registration Department. He said the PLP seemed to be preparing to “steal” the election. He echoed calls for international observers. The government announced yesterday that four international organisations had been invited to observe the process and that two had already accepted.

When he took the stage, Mr Rahming said the party intends to address chronic flooding in the constituency. He also pledged that should the FNM become the next government, many residents who are living in “death traps” will have their roofs repaired. He was referring to the concrete make-up of the majority of homes in Pinewood, which he now claimed were collapsing on inhabitants.

Mr Lloyd took a similar tone, pointing to the failures of the government. He said the Christie administration has not built any new schools this term and an FNM administration would not only build schools but give more attention to the educational system.