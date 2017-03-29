Minnis: I Will Be In Full Charge Of My Cabinet

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
kvirgil@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis last night compared himself to Prime Minister Perry Christie, saying unlike the nation’s leader he will be fully in charge of his Cabinet, bringing direction and competence to government.
Pointing to his own shortfalls in public speaking, Dr Minnis said while he is not a “fancy” speaker, he is genuine and will bring straight talk to Bahamians if his party wins the imminent general election.
Speaking during his party’s candidate’s launch at the Pinewood Gardens Park last night, Dr Minnis said another term under the Progressive Liberal Party the country could expect to see more corruption.
He further alluded to Mr Christie’s infamous “flip of the bird” during a Progressive Liberal Party event last month, telling FNMs that the Prime Minister only expressed regret over the hand gesture because someone “took a photo” of the incident.
“Being Prime Minister requires many traits,” Dr Minnis told the hundreds of supporters gathered. “As Prime Minister, I will bring a strong ethic of hard work. I may not be a fancy talker, but I’m genuine. I will give you straight talk, not fairytales and make-believe. My government will boldly and resolutely embark on a new era of reform and modernisation for a 21st century Bahamas.
“Unlike Christie, I will be fully in charge of my cabinet. I will bring direction and focus, qualities Christie sorely lacks. I will bring discipline to government, something Christie is incapable of doing. I will not run a ‘late-again’ government. Unlike Christie, my administration will be decisive.
“Unlike Christie, I will be in charge of my government. The poor and disadvantaged will be front and centre in a Hubert Minnis administration. My government will not waste the VAT money and other revenue on lavish travel, Carnival and massive waste by ministers. Carnival will be privatised. My government wouldn’t even dream of giving away 20,000 acres in Andros to foreigners.
“The FNM will not allow foreigners to do commercial fishing in our waters. Unlike the PLP, my government will be accountable and transparent. I will expose the PLP’s wheeling and dealing over the past five years. We will weed the out the rot of the PLP.”
The event was the FNMs official regional launch of South Beach candidate Jeff Lloyd, Reuben Rahming for Pinewood, Romauld Ferreira for Marathon, Renward Wells in Bamboo Town and Halson Moultrie for Nassau Village.
Mr Wells, during his address to supporters, drew attention to concerns in the Parliamentary Registration Department. He said the PLP seemed to be preparing to “steal” the election. He echoed calls for international observers. The government announced yesterday that four international organisations had been invited to observe the process and that two had already accepted.
When he took the stage, Mr Rahming said the party intends to address chronic flooding in the constituency. He also pledged that should the FNM become the next government, many residents who are living in “death traps” will have their roofs repaired. He was referring to the concrete make-up of the majority of homes in Pinewood, which he now claimed were collapsing on inhabitants.
Mr Lloyd took a similar tone, pointing to the failures of the government. He said the Christie administration has not built any new schools this term and an FNM administration would not only build schools but give more attention to the educational system.
Comments
Hogfish 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
We will be hoping the good doctor will remember his promise NOT to be taking a ministry !!
Will be the first test of his character and integrity if he is able to keeps his word and promises when the temptations of the cookie jar of the Ministry of Finance are dangled in front and for his taking.
Just like Mr. Panama Christie. !
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Dimwitted Doc Minnis couldn't lead a swarm of flies to a pile of horse dung!
Sickened 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
I wid you Doc. After voting for all kinds of third parties and independents that last 4 elections I am rocking' with the FNM this go round. I am taking no chances that liars and thieves are returned to office. Shit! I may even go to a rally and write a cheque.
Greentea 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Why am I not comforted by this statement?
jackbnimble 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Lol. My thoughts exactly.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Doc Minnis is capable of being a CEO of The Bahamas........... he has a far better track record of managing a business and being a productive private sector entrepreneur than Pindling, Ingraham or Christie ......... The man came into politics as an accomplished professional and businessman ........ You cannot say that about our PMs of record
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
You are a truly blind fly but no doubt one with a great sense of smell. Therefore you might be lucky enough to land on that pile of horse dung without the help of the Dimwitted Doc.
concernedcitizen 23 minutes ago
Are you a medical Doctor that came from poverty and built a multi million dollar net worth ?I,m tired of slick talk , my Legal counsel , may he RIP , went to law school w/ PGC and his nick name some 40 0dd years ago was "Lord Bull " I don,t swear by party , I have voted both PLP and FNM ,,but this time I will take my chance w, Doc ..Montel Williams told me all about the apartment PGC ,Bethel got from the Chinese over looking Central park to stiff Izzie out of Baha mar and sell out the Bahamas
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Right Just as he was in charge of Butler Turner and the other FNM Members of the house. The FNM believe him ,though, because they believe the sky is Red even when it is Blue.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Birdie ......... you do not know the difference between a CEO and a despot ...... The three Bahamian PMs were all despots
