$35m Spent By Govt On Recovery After Hurricane

THE government spent $35m on hurricane-related expenses as of January 31, Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday.

Discussing his administration’s fiscal performance in the first half of this year, Mr Christie noted that Hurricane Matthew had a direct impact to the government of over $300m.

Of the $35m that has been spent in relation to Hurricane Matthew, $21m was used for recovery purposes like clean-up and relief costs, he said.

He added that $9.67m was spent on reconstruction efforts for schools and other public buildings, and $4m was used for a home reconstruction programme.

Mr Christie also told Parliament that 5,083 loans were made to employees in the public and quasi-public sector, amounting to $31m.

During his own communication, Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson also revealed that the government’s 180-day exigency order for the import of building materials and other supplies has been extended for another 90 days.

The order applies only to residents of New Providence, Grand Bahama, Andros and the Berry Islands. The goods covered under the exigency order include building materials, electrical fixtures and materials, household furniture and appliances, and plumbing fixates and materials.

Mr Gibson, the minister responsible for hurricane relief and restoration, said 8,713 people in New Providence and Grand Bahama have been processed under the exigency order so far.

An additional seven people in the Berry Islands and 119 in North and Central Andros have also benefitted, he added. “The government would have foregone $23,293,343 and 49 cents since the start of the exigency order.”

Under the exigency order, eligible people are allowed to import duty exempt materials of up to $3,000 by air and $10,000 by sea.

“This was done to eliminate the red tape and to allow Bahamians to import much needed materials,” Mr Gibson said. “Persons were also allowed to import generators free. However, in the second order this will not be included. With the implementation of the new extension order all material and supplies must be pre-approved by NEMA.”