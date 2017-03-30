Architects Board

EDITOR, The Tribune

I AM not sure that politicians understand the importance of the creation of such a Board and its composition.

This Board is meant to be the highest authority with regards to things that affect architects and the profession. Therefore it should be made up of seasoned practitioners with a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Just as you will have veteran lawyers sit on the Court of Appeal so is this intended to be with architects. The Board is not intended to be a reward for those who are politically faithful and certainly persons who are currently up for charges by the Board should not be members.

Proper consultation with the Institute of Bahamian Architects is required by the Architects Bill.

GORDON C MAJOR B.Sc FIBA

Nassau,

March 24, 2017