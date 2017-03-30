Editorial: Baptist Ministers Think Now Is The Time To Speak

“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up. A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance. A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing. A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away. A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak - Ecclesiastes 3:4”

Over the weekend, four Baptist pastors at last considered it time to speak. On Sunday, they released a statement declaring that “the prayers of the naysayers have been nullified and 5,000 Bahamians stand the chance of gainful and meaningful employment”.

On the sidelines, an exhausted Prime Minister felt that at long last he had reached the finish line, just in the nick of time. Of course, the contest was the opening of the long awaited Baha Mar, which has been struggling to unlock doors, put down the welcome mat and receive guests since December, 2014.

“Right-thinking Bahamians do not care about the irrelevant aspects of the politics involved,” said the reverends. “Thank God for those who will be employed and add a much needed economic boost to their lives and to the Bahamian economy.”

For Prime Minister Christie, what mattered was that he was delivering on his promise to have Baha Mar opened by April 21. Although open - “soft opening” they call it - it is still unclear when reservations will be taken for serious business.

But no fear, on April 21 human bodies will be walking through those doors and rooms will be occupied, if only by staff.

“Hyatt is in occupation,” said the Prime Minister. “The rooms will be occupied. Everything is now going in dress rehearsals for the opening where staff will be staying in the rooms and the housekeepers will be practising what they will do. The kitchen will be employed to cook food. It’s operational. And what is so fabulous about it is sometime in the next two, three weeks, another 500 Bahamians will be employed.”

But it was more than keeping his word to Bahamians, it was a charade to entice the international rating agencies, Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to take a second look at the Bahamas - a country not yet in rags, which can still hold its own among the big boys. Last year, Standard & Poor’s dismissed the Bahamas’ credit as “junk”, while Moody’s threatened that unless there was visible fiscal discipline, they too would lower this country’s credit rating. In pure, simple English, our government is spending far more than it is earning - so much more that the country’s fiscal balance is seriously threatened.

No wonder Bahamians want to know where the sizeable amount of Value-Added Tax money, earmarked to reduce the country’s debt, has gone while the debt keeps rising.

These credit agencies see the handwriting on the wall, and without a dramatic reverse in policy they will not be impressed - April 21 or no April 21. Surely, Mr Christie does not think that these agencies are so naive that their executives can’t see - as expressed by the Opposition- that all this shuffle is just another publicity stunt, a “photo op”.

So far, Baha Mar can’t say when the staff will stop sleeping in the guest rooms so real guests can start contributing to the hotel, and eventually the country’s economy.

We are also pleased that about 500 Bahamians with a promise of another 500 have found jobs, but we also wonder whether the Baptist ministers are rejoicing too soon.

The reason we have our doubts - one being that we have been around too long and quickly recognise election signs, clearing the roads, painting neglected buildings, jobs that last for a very short period, then once the worker’s X is marked on the ballot paper, the jobs suddenly disappear until the next election. It happens every five years. It’s important that these persons with part time jobs understand that the money they are making now is only good until the election is over. It is also important to take what they can get now as long as they can, but even more important is not to sell their vote for a “mess of pottage”.

Collect your pay, but use your X to return a government that can stimulate the economy so that work can be created for everyone - their job security being dependent on their individual skills, and their conscientious application to the job. Don’t sacrifice your family for the few cents that now jangle in your pockets.

Reports are coming in that MPs are hustling to get their constituents placed - note the emphasis is on “placed” - no qualifications required.

We understand that certain MPs are scribbling job letters to get their constituents “a position” at the hotel, qualified or not. We could tell many stories about the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and their job letters. But the one that gave us the heartiest laugh was the PLP job letter, intended for the hospital across from The Tribune, that landed on our desk because the applicant was so “green” about her town that she thought The Tribune was the hospital.

Of course, neither can we forget the disgraceful case of Judy Mae Lewis, 21 at the time, from the Bluff, Andros. In November, 1983, Miss Lewis was a successful applicant for a position in the new Cable Beach casino. She was hired on a Friday and told to report for work at 8am Monday. She was given an identification card as proof of her hiring. An eager Ms Lewis reported for work before 8am. She presented her card. Between Friday and Monday her name had disappeared from the list. She was pulled aside and quietly told that the names of those hired had just been returned from a “government board”. Her name had been scratched off the list. The casino supervisor demanded she return the card given her on Friday, which was proof of her hiring. She stood her ground and refused. She and her brother then came to The Tribune. It had been discovered that her brother, Orthniel Lewis, was chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM) branch in the Bluff, and his sister, Judy Mae, had voted FNM. As a result - no place in the inn.

A month earlier, Sir Lynden Pindling had announced that a PLP register of business skills would be compiled and made available to Ministers and Permanent Secretaries. Skills didn’t matter, but how you voted did. He said that while the PLP’s political opponents “made sport” of the Cable Beach project “it is only fair, therefore, that those of you who bore the heat of the day and fought for this project should share in it, work in it and protect it from the vandals who never wished it to succeed”.

Any wonder our standard of service in the this country is so inferior - is this the fate of Baha Mar?

Have these Baptist ministers jumped the gun and spoken too soon? Time will tell.