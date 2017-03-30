Father Of Four Denies Voter Fraud

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A HARBOUR Island father of four denied committing voter fraud during his arraignment in Magistrate’s Court yesterday afternoon.

Andrew Johnson, 57 and a long serving Water and Sewerage Corporation employee, was brought before Magistrate Samuel McKinney facing the charge of making a false declaration, contrary to Section 94(a) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Chapter 7.

It is alleged that, between February 27 and February 28, while at Harbour Island and under oath, he made a statement before Revising Officer Lucy Butler for the purpose of registering to vote knowing the statement to be false.

The section under which Johnson was charged notes that “Any person who - (a) makes any false statement, for the purpose of being registered as a voter; or in answer to any lawful enquiry by a revising officer, returning officer or presiding officer, or for the purpose of making any objection to the registration of any other person as voter, or in any oath or declaration taken or made by him by virtue of any of the requirements of this Act, knowing such statement to be false; shall be guilty of an offence against this Act, and any person who aids, abets, counsels or procures the commission of any such offence shall also be guilty of an offence against this Act.”

When called on to answer to the charge, Johnson pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Philip Hilton, asked the court to consider granting his client bail of his own recognisance. The attorney said his client was gainfully employed at the Water and Sewerage Corporation for the past 27 years, has four adult children and a wife present in court.

Mr Hilton stressed that Johnson had no antecedents and was not a flight risk and deserved an early trial date so that his client would not be deprived of his right to vote.

The attorney added that he was instructed that there was no intention to deceive anyone and questioned why police had brought his client to court in handcuffs and shackles as if he were a violent criminal.

Police prosecutor Sgt 603 Lakisia Moss said she did not object to bail but said he should have a suretor as there was no guarantee Johnson would not abscond, notwithstanding his ties to the community.

Magistrate McKinney scheduled Johnson’s trial for April 25 and said it would continue until May 1 if necessary.

He also granted Johnson $5,000 bail with a suretor and said he would be released from custody once the conditions were satisfied.

The revising officer and Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall are two of six witnesses expected to testify in the trial next month.