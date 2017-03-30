Fnm Blasts Landfill ‘False Hope’

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

AS the government continues its search for resolutions at the New Providence dump site, Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest yesterday dismissed indications that the administration was now exploring a request for proposal (RFP) process, blasting the move as “empty rhetoric” presented as means to “inspire false hope” to those that have suffered through the “calamity” of fires.

In a statement, the East Grand Bahama MP said his party will act with a sense of urgency on matters that place the lives and liberties of Bahamians “in trouble”, insisting that the party would develop a multi-tiered plan that includes the necessary expenditures to correct and enhance waste management infrastructure and processes.

He also accused the Christie administration of presenting news of a potential RFP on a promissory basis, warning Bahamians affected by the landfill not to overlook the “track record” of the government on matters of this nature.

“We can only hope this isn’t simply another broken promise the Christie government is making to inspire false hope, but given their track record my confidence and resolve is minimal at best,” stated Mr Turnquest.

“While the government continues to serve up empty rhetoric, citizens in Jubilee Gardens and surrounding communities have been forced from their homes, they are exposed to daily health hazards, and their school days have been disrupted,” he added.

“In the midst of these unacceptable conditions, the PLP carries on with their election-season promises, casually tossing out false hopes for a resolution.

“People’s lives have been turned upside down - where is this government’s sense of urgency? Five years of lofty promises but no follow through. Five years of dismissive, callous disinterest to Bahamians who (are) suffering like the families impacted by the landfill disaster.”

In reference to his party’s plans for waste management, the FNM deputy leader said: “We will seek to line up the world’s most talented engineers who have mitigated waste management issues in all parts of the world to work side-by-side with us to fix these problems once and for all.

“Our plan will also focus on educational campaigns centred on waste management practices such as proper recycling in order to build long-term stability of our landfills.

“This is not a time for inaction, it is a time for bold responses, and the cost for doing nothing today will be tenfold if fails to act today,” added Mr Turnquest.

“Bahamians’ quality of life is a precious resource that deserves the utmost care and attention to ensure its not wasted. After five years of PLP casual disinterest, and empty rhetoric and broken promises the Bahamian people can ill-afford another five years of PLP rule.”

Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett this week stated that government plans to issue a structured tender process for proposals to manage and remediate the New Providence Landfill.

He told Tribune Business on Monday: “An RFP (request for proposal) is being structured now, and that will be advanced to deal with the total operation and remediation of the site.”

Reoccurring fires at the city dump have plagued residents of southwest New Providence for much of the last 20 years.

In a separate statement, FNM Marathon candidate Romauld Ferreira laid out the party’s long-term environmental plans.

The environmental attorney argued that health of the nation’s environment was being jeopardised by Christie administration’s “ongoing ignorance” to issues.

Mr Ferreira claimed environmental problems extended beyond the resources needed to fund conservation and environmental protection efforts, suggesting that there has been a severe lack of knowledgeable engineering and legislative prudence in the Bahamas.

“FNM leadership embraces the importance of protecting the Bahama’s natural resources, such as coral reefs, that act as natural defence mechanisms against the symptoms of climate change,” he said.

“Our conservation efforts must first focus on the proper mechanisms to protect these crucial assets. It is imperative that our government passes an Environmental Protection Act to enforce these protections with which to mitigate the effects of global warming.”

He furthered: “We must act with resolve to ensure our government possesses the courage to adequately fund environmental protections and fosters the ingenuity to create new ideas for long-term solutions.

“Experts say that beach-fronts are the most vulnerable locations affected by the negative consequences of climate change. Currently, 80 per cent of the Bahamas is within 10 feet of the sea level.”

Mr Ferreira implied that the country’s primary industries face greater environmental threats than ever before. He added that Bahamians can no longer wait on a government that talks about change but fails to act.

“It is time for a new government - an FNM government - that is proactive in protecting our natural resources, our health and our way of life,” his statement concluded.