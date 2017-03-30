Gibson Denies Cancellation Of Armed Forces Health Coverage

MINISTER of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson hit back at social media rumours that the government was cancelling health coverage for members of the armed forces once National Health Insurance comes on stream.

Speaking in the House of Assembly last night, Mr Gibson sought to clarify erroneous reports he said were being circulated by Sloan Smith, president of the Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU).

He accused Mr Smith of playing “politics” and spreading false information.

“We sat around the table today, his advisors advised him to sign the agreement when we told him that listen here, we would put a clause in there to let you know that we guarantee you that your coverage will remain the same, the only difference is primary healthcare would be covered under National Health Insurance, with the same access to the same facilities, the same doctors, nothing will change, and the balance covered by the health insurance.

“So I just want to reassure the public, reassure the police, the defence force, customs, immigration and the prison – all of the uniformed forces – that it is untrue that the government intends to cancel your health insurance on the implementation of National Health Insurance.”