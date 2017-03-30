Mackey ‘Forgot’ Customs Debt

EDITOR, The Tribune

IT IS absolutely incredulous that the ultra-hypocritical utterance, by Bradley Roberts at a PLP campaign rally in Hatchet Bay, could so swamp both The Tribune front page and Business lead page, over an FNM candidate owing some $9,500 to Bahamas Customs.

Not to see Bradley Roberts, two feet firmly in his mouth with this, blows my mind. I would have hoped you would have asked Mr Roberts for any feedback he could give on the Road Traffic Department’s missing funds, or the Post Office Savings Bank malfeasance fisaco, or any of the other hundreds and hundreds and thousands and thousands of cases of public money that is still unaccounted for, and very likely stolen, on his PLP Prime Minister’s watch.

And then, what the devil does that say about the proper running of the Finance Ministry’s Customs Department, that, with an established and uncontested debt on its books, for nearly four years, it has allowed Mr Mackey to “forget” about it. Yes, on Mr Roberts’ PLP Prime Minister’s watch.

How much more money is owed to Bahamas Customs, if I might be so curious as to ask? And how much more money is owed to the Real Property Tax Department, and business licence, and Bank of Bahamas? And how much other money has Mr Roberts’ PLP government wasted of the Bahamian taxpayers’ money.

And Bradley Roberts has the unmitigated gall to castigate the FNM for a candidate’s paltry (by comparison) debt to Customs. With all due respect, I think it would have been far better to leave blank spaces in your paper, instead of spending money on ink on this matter.

BRUCE G RAINE

Nassau,

March 27, 2017