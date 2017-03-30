Making Reading Vocabulous

THE students and staff at Mt Carmel Preparatory Academy primary division observed the month of February as ‘Vocabulous Expedition’ month.

The aim of this initiative is to foster better reading habits and promote better vocabulary that will assist with better writing skills.

“Reading isn’t just a habit or pastime that keeps children out of trouble; it’s also a way for children to improve their spelling, reading comprehension, and critical thinking,” said Nickisha Deveaux, vice principal of Mr Carmel’s primary division.

The project was spearheaded by Adassa Pennerman and Garcia Forbes. During the month long event, parents and grandparents came in to read to students and reinforce the importance of reading.

The lower primary division had a reading theatre while grade four students read to the principal, grade five recorded an audio book and grade six wrote mini storybooks. Adventure Learning Centre came in for a puppet show geared towards reading. The event culminated with a vocabulary parade, which was held on March 3.

The students created a do it yourself costume showcasing the vocabulary word they were given. They also gave the definition and a sentence using the word.