Pastor Duncombe

EDITOR, The Tribune.

This is an open letter to Mr Christie

Dear Mr Christie and my friend, Mr Roberts:

You may recall that in 2009 we often met and exercised together at Goodman’s Bay. For many mornings you may remember how I tried to persuade you, Mr Roberts, to run for the position of chairman of the PLP (our party at that time). Your response to me was, “I am retired”. Eventually, after much persistence on my part, and support and encouragement from Mr Christie, who also walked at Goodman’s Bay periodically, you finally agreed to contest for the position, and the rest is history. I have reminded you of this for a reason.

You need not be reminded that Mr Ingraham was then the Prime Minister, and I had told you that Mr Christie would beat Mr Ingraham in the next election, based on a dream I had, and that in fact, Mr Christie would retire Mr Ingraham, from political life. My contention was that Mr Christie needed a strong personality like you (Mr Roberts), as chairman of the PLP Party, to complement him. It pained my heart to give that advice, because one of my favourite politicians, Glenys Hanna-Martin, was then serving as the first female chair person of any major political party in the country. Well, that’s all history now.

I advised you, based on dreams that I had received. I usually refused to relate my dreams, lest it be perceived that I was attempting to make myself out to be a prophet. The fact that God may give dreams to an individual, does not make that person a prophet. I am not a prophet. In fact, the Bible reveals that God gave dreams to heathens who did not even know Him. For example: King Pharaoh of Egypt (Genesis 41:1-25), the baker and the butler of King Pharaoh (Genesis 40:1-23), King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon (Daniel 2:1-49 ; 4:1-37), and Pilate’s wife (Matthew 27:19), just to name a few. God is sovereign, and can do whatever He wishes, whenever He wishes, by whomever He wishes.

I have shared publicly some things, only after repeated attempts, to share those information with you both. I was then mandated to warn The Bahamas. My public utterances were also based on dreams, and my interpretation of those dreams. So, may I remind you and the nation, that it was revealed to me over one year ago, in two frightening dreams, that one of our greatest threats to our nation’s sovereignty, is the demonic-like infiltration of the Chinese. We may ignore this Chinese warning if we will, but only to our spiritual and economic destruction, including the devaluation of our dollar. The reason it is important that we have a change of government now, is because the present government is in bed with the Chinese, and are becoming increasingly comfortable in this relationship, to the detriment of The Bahamas. Call me an alarmist. Call me whatever you will. I can only speak what I have seen and heard.

Unfortunately, there are some good people still left in the PLP, but because they lack the courage, or insight to oppose Mr Christie’s pro-China policy, they must all go down together. I have discharged my duty to warn the Bahamian people, to the best of my ability. The remainder is in the hands of the Bahamian voters. This election, above everything else, must be fought on our knees, in prayer and fasting before God. Because He said, “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”. 2 Chronicles 7:14. It is now up to us whether we will experience healing, by turning to God, or suffer further destruction.

My God help us to turn to Him, especially our religious, political, and civic leaders, so that God can bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

JEREMIAH

DUNCOMBE

Nassau,

March 22, 2017.