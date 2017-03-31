Claim That Chinese Nationals Had Passports, Work Permits Held Investigated

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Department of Immigration has investigated allegations that Chinese nationals who entered the country to construct the $3.5bn Baha Mar resort had their passports and work permits withheld in contravention to Bahamian law.

Deputy Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis described the act as an attempt to control the foreign labourers during debate in the House of Assembly on an amendment to the Trafficking in Persons Act two weeks ago.

He said the Christie administration was concerned about the matter.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell indicated that the International Labour Organisation had asked them to investigate the claims when he met with representatives of the National Congress of Trade Unions on Monday.

"The Department of Immigration has investigated these allegations," the ministry's statement on Wednesday said. "Having met with the officers of the company, the department reminded the company of its obligations in law. The department assured by the company that the practice does not now obtain and where it once did was ceased forthwith."

Mr Mitchell also said: "The Department of Immigration will be doing spot checks throughout the coming days without notice to employers to ensure that all companies meet their obligations and conform with the accepted practice with regard to this. The Department of Labour has also been asked to follow up on job sites as well. The Attorney General has been briefed on the matter.

"All employers in this country are reminded that each employee who is a foreign national cannot consent to surrender their passport to an employer nor can he consent to surrender that employee’s work permit. The documents should be in the employee’s possession at all times."

As part of the Baha Mar deal, Parliament approved the issuance of 8,150 work permits for non-Bahamian construction workers, with a condition that no more than 5,000 permits be used at any given time.

Baha Mar's general contractor is China Construction America.