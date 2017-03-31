State-Recognised Funeral For Bishop Samuel Greene On Saturday

BISHOP Samuel Greene, Senior Pastor of the Zion Baptist Church, Yamacraw, will receive a state-recognised funeral on Saturday, April 1, the Cabinet Office announced on Friday. The funeral will take place at 10am at Zion Baptist Church, Yamacraw Hill Road.
Born in Mangrove Cay Andros, Bishop Greene was a career educator and spiritual leader, having served as President of the Bahamas Christian Council and Superintendent of the Zion Baptist Union.
In a tribute by the Progressive Liberal Party following his death last week, Bishop Greene was described as "a giant of a man" who had contributed to the "intellectual and spiritual development of a nation. He frequently spoke out on any number of issues of national import affecting the lives of ordinary Bahamians and was indeed a national moral compass for the uncompromising and principled positions he took; our nation is better off because of his public interventions and the time he spent with us."
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Comrades! The state during the two administrations of the Christie government, and three Papa Hubert administrations - footed the bill for final farewells costing taxpayers $24 million. . Nothing personal, while he might have been a standout individual but if you want honour Samuel Greene's final exit - - do it with pooling together the funeral funds from among yourselves - the politicians - not fleecing the pockets others who may not even have known much, or anything, of the good Bishop Samuel's contribution we Bahamaland.
Sickened 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
I agree. We need to change the law so that ONLY Prime Ministers receive and all expenses paid death march.
TalRussell 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Comrade Sickened, even $100 dollars taxpayers money is too much. The working Joe and Mary, is required to have paid into National Insurance for 50 weeks to qualify for a $1,500 Funeral Benefit. If you paid into NIB for 49 weeks, and you kick the bucket - your family, or the person paying for your funeral, receives nothing to help with your funeral expenses.
The city dump is about the only spot that may take your body for $1,500 - and that's like ending up in the devil's Hell - twice - if ya's a sinner.
Then again, at the dump you get a free Cremation, if that's way you want go?
bahamian242 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
For why?
sheeprunner12 18 minutes ago
Was the good PLP Bishop the PLP sacrificial lamb to the voodoo gods for the 2017 election???? ........ Like Pindling's pilgrimages to Swaziland back in the early days of the PLP rule??????
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID