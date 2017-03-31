State-Recognised Funeral For Bishop Samuel Greene On Saturday

BISHOP Samuel Greene, Senior Pastor of the Zion Baptist Church, Yamacraw, will receive a state-recognised funeral on Saturday, April 1, the Cabinet Office announced on Friday. The funeral will take place at 10am at Zion Baptist Church, Yamacraw Hill Road.

Born in Mangrove Cay Andros, Bishop Greene was a career educator and spiritual leader, having served as President of the Bahamas Christian Council and Superintendent of the Zion Baptist Union.

In a tribute by the Progressive Liberal Party following his death last week, Bishop Greene was described as "a giant of a man" who had contributed to the "intellectual and spiritual development of a nation. He frequently spoke out on any number of issues of national import affecting the lives of ordinary Bahamians and was indeed a national moral compass for the uncompromising and principled positions he took; our nation is better off because of his public interventions and the time he spent with us."