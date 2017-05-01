Minnis: Payment Of Police Overtime An Election Ploy

By RICARDO WELLS

FREE National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis has labelled Prime Minister Perry Christie’s announcement that the government will finally pay Royal Bahamas Police Force officers for working 12-hour shifts in 2013 and 2014 nothing more than an election ploy, one he accused the Progressive Liberal Party of being “followers not leaders” on.

Speaking during a rally in the Central and South Eleuthera constituency Saturday, the Killarney incumbent said his party had long promised the police that it would honour the court ruling and pay officers their overtime payments, if it wins the next election.

Dr Minnis went on to suggest that in a last-ditch effort to win over the support of the law enforcement agencies, Mr Christie made the promise to pay on May 29 - after the general election.

Dr Minnis called the move “another promise” being made by a group doing everything possible for re-election.

Last Thursday at a rally at R M Bailey Park, Prime Minister Christie announced that the first payment of the outstanding sum is to be issued on May 29, with the second instalment coming “in the next budget cycle.”

He also mentioned long-awaited promotions across several law enforcement agencies.

His announcements came days before officers head to the advanced poll on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Dr Minnis moved to reassure law enforcement agencies that in addition to addressing issues surrounding their health insurance coverage, he would see to it that all pending and promised promotions are finalised if elected.

“You cannot have an acting commodore for almost three years in the (Royal Bahamas) Defence Force,” he said. “Your FNM government will immediately fix this. We will also ensure timely promotions on the defence force and review the retirement age for enlisted personnel.”

Addressing the island of Eleuthera specifically, Dr Minnis said he has made it a point to avoid making promises he knows his administration cannot deliver.

He noted that the FNM is different from the governing PLP.

“We are the party of good governance and public service. Yes, service, this is what true leadership is all about. Serving the people will be priority. Come May 10, finally it will be the people’s time,” said Dr Minnis.

“All Family Islands can be assured that the FNM believes in empowering the people.

“We have committed to reforming and modernising local government. We will also amend existing legislation and policies to enhance and increase the authority of Family Island local government. It is crucial that you have the ability to make decisions for your own economic growth.





“Who better to make decisions for Eleuthera than Eleutherians,” asked the FNM leader.

“A new FNM government will work hard to bring investment, jobs and more economic opportunity. I want, and I know you want, more opportunities that will encourage your young people to remain home and allow those who have left to return home.

“We are building a new Bahamas. Many of you are deeply concerned about healthcare on your island. Rest assured that our plans include the refurbishment of your clinic. Issues regarding proper equipment, adequate staff, and fulfilling pharmaceutical needs will all be addressed. As a doctor, and as the former minister of health, your health care needs will be front and centre in my government,” he said.

Dr Minnis went on to assure residents that his administration would address infrastructural issues on the island, education and investment opportunities among the youth population.

“In education, all of your students who qualify will be allowed to attend the University of The Bahamas free of charge. They will also be assisted with accommodations and provided with a monthly stipend to assist with living costs.

“All over Central and South Eleuthera, the roads, docks, and other pieces of government infrastructure have either not been completed or have fallen into a state of complete disrepair. You deserve your recreational centre and a new dock in Governor’s Harbour.”

To the island’s youth, Dr Minnis said: “Young people of South Eleuthera, one of my key initiatives will be a programme for young Bahamians, like young people in Eleuthera who want to become entrepreneurs and business people. (Mr) Christie and the PLP have spent millions on the Trinidad-like carnival.”

He continued: “I want to take those millions spent on carnival in Nassau, and invest those funds to empower a new generation of young entrepreneurs. We will launch a major youth entrepreneurship programme that will help to develop the skills of thousands of young entrepreneurs.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Dr Minnis on Friday at a rally in the North Eleuthera constituency.

Speaking to a crowd gathered at the Spanish Wells Park, Dr Minnis invited North Eleuthera to play a role in the “wave of change” moving across the Bahamas.

He told residents that Mr Christie had presided over the most corrupt, incompetent, victimising and most out of control administration since independence.

He reminded the Spanish Wells community of the issues it has faced in its fishing industry over the last four years, asserting that an FNM administration would work to protect this island’s fishing industry from foreigners who “wish to rape our waters.”

The FNM has put forward former local government official Hank Johnson in Central and South Eleuthera, and Justice of the Peace Howard “Ricky” Mackey in North Eleuthera.