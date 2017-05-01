Pm’S Wife And Daughter Were ‘Several Streets Away’ From Scene Of Shooting

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Perry Christie’s wife, Bernadette, and daughter Alexandria, were campaigning several streets away from an incident where a man was shot as he was walking through Mason’s Addition on Saturday night, according to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean yesterday.

Senior ACP Dean told The Tribune that the prime minister’s family members were not in any danger because they were not in the immediate vicinity where the incident occurred.

However there was some confusion yesterday over this situation as a well-placed source within the Progressive Liberal Party told The Tribune that the incident happened “right across from” where the prime minister’s wife and daughter had been campaigning.



They were immediately taken to safety, the source added.

Mr Christie, who is the area’s incumbent, was not in the area either, Senior ACP Dean said.

According to police, shortly after 8pm, a man was walking in the Mason’s Addition area, when another man armed with a handgun approached him and shot him before fleeing on foot.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital where he is detained with non-life threatening injuries.

Moments later, authorities said another shooting occurred involving a man who was standing in front of a home at Taylor Street, Nassau Village.

Reports are that a man armed with a handgun approached the victim and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to hospital where he is also detained with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any other crime is asked to contact police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-8477 in New Providence or 1-242-300-8476 in the Family Islands.