Swing Goes Against Christie

EDITOR, The Tribune.

In my opinion, both the PLP and the DNA have misread the outcome of the 2012 General Elections when many FNM supporters, just like Branville McCartney, revolted against Ingraham’s leadership, supported the breakaway DNA and defeated Ingraham.

That constituency was the “swing vote” in 2012.

Many of those FNM supporters might have remained with the DNA, had it been a formidable opposition force, filling in the vacuum, while civil war raged in the FNM.

But Minnis has emerged as an extraordinarily strong leader, with a united FNM; and so the vast majority of those DNA voters, those “swing voters” in 2012, are back with the parent FNM, determined to bring Christie down in 2017.

J NEWBOLD

Nassau,

April 27, 2017.