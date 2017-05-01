Two Held For Drug Possession

TWO men were arrested for drug possession in separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, shortly after 9am, officers assigned to the Tourism Policing Unit were on routine patrol in the area of Prince George Wharf when a male visitor from California aroused their suspicion. The visitor was held up, searched and a quantity of marijuana was found in his possession.

The American was taken into custody in connection with the find.

Then shortly after 6pm, officers assigned to the Mobile Division were on routine Patrol in the Culmersville area off Mackey Street when they observed four men behaving suspiciously. The men were stopped, searched and 73 small packages of marijuana were found in their possession. The four men were taken into custody in connection with the find.

Police also reported that officers from the Selective Enforcement Team seized two handguns in separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, shortly after 1am, Selective Enforcement officers were on an operation on Kemp Road, when they conducted a search of an area behind a building and uncovered a .45 pistol along with a plastic bag with 29 foil wraps containing marijuana.

Later that evening shortly before 10pm, officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team were on routine patrol on Peach Street when they saw a man behaving suspiciously. The man was approached and searched.

Police said a Ruger Pistol with 21 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

The man was taken into custody in connection with the find.

Anyone with information on these incidents, or any crime, is asked to call police at 919 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.