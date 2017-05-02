Christie: Don't Support 'Fake National Movement'

PRIME Minister Perry Christie urged voters in Grand Bahama last night not to support the “Fake National Movement” and Dr Hubert Minnis, who he called the most “reckless” and “unprepared” person to ever vie to lead the country.

Speaking at a rally in Eight Mile Rock, Mr Christie bashed the Free National Movement (FNM) as a party of “lies” and painted Dr Minnis as a man who could not keep his party together.

He also told Grand Bahama that good economic news was on the horizon, as he is due back on the island today for a heads of agreement signing with Carnival Cruise Line for the construction of a new cruise port in East Grand Bahama.

On his attacks against Dr Minnis, Mr Christie criticised the Killarney incumbent for doubting the remobilisation and opening of the Baha Mar resort. He said Dr Minnis’ erroneous statements about Baha Mar are “stupendously stupid”.

He also hit out at Dr Minnis for not attending the resort’s soft opening on April 21. Dr Minnis has called the soft opening a sham and has questioned the veracity of the property’s sale to Hong Kong conglomerate, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

“New guests are checking in everyday ... and Minnis is denying that reality,” Mr Christie said.

“...He is the most reckless and unprepared person ever to put forward for the leadership of this nation. There has been nobody so unprepared vying for the leadership of this nation – on top of that he is so weak – there is no doubt he is going to get rolled over. Before you can get to him he is going to get rolled over by those special interests who are now in his party,” Mr Christie said.

“We cannot afford a broken party led by a selfish leader, not when we have so much work to do in this country.”

On the impending HOA signing with Carnival Cruise Line, Mr Christie said the development will not just be a cruise port in the traditional sense but will create a destination that will have a significant impact on the surrounding communities.

The $200m cruise port was given the green light by the National Economic Council for conclusion of a HOA after lengthy negotiations between the government and Carnival Cruise Line.

Environmental groups have raised concerns about a cruise port being built in East Grand Bahama, citing the area as “one of the most fragile and important ecological wonders of the Bahamas.”