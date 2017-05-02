Christie: Don't Support 'Fake National Movement'

Reader poll
PRIME Minister Perry Christie urged voters in Grand Bahama last night not to support the “Fake National Movement” and Dr Hubert Minnis, who he called the most “reckless” and “unprepared” person to ever vie to lead the country.
Speaking at a rally in Eight Mile Rock, Mr Christie bashed the Free National Movement (FNM) as a party of “lies” and painted Dr Minnis as a man who could not keep his party together.
He also told Grand Bahama that good economic news was on the horizon, as he is due back on the island today for a heads of agreement signing with Carnival Cruise Line for the construction of a new cruise port in East Grand Bahama.
On his attacks against Dr Minnis, Mr Christie criticised the Killarney incumbent for doubting the remobilisation and opening of the Baha Mar resort. He said Dr Minnis’ erroneous statements about Baha Mar are “stupendously stupid”.
He also hit out at Dr Minnis for not attending the resort’s soft opening on April 21. Dr Minnis has called the soft opening a sham and has questioned the veracity of the property’s sale to Hong Kong conglomerate, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.
“New guests are checking in everyday ... and Minnis is denying that reality,” Mr Christie said.
“...He is the most reckless and unprepared person ever to put forward for the leadership of this nation. There has been nobody so unprepared vying for the leadership of this nation – on top of that he is so weak – there is no doubt he is going to get rolled over. Before you can get to him he is going to get rolled over by those special interests who are now in his party,” Mr Christie said.
“We cannot afford a broken party led by a selfish leader, not when we have so much work to do in this country.”
On the impending HOA signing with Carnival Cruise Line, Mr Christie said the development will not just be a cruise port in the traditional sense but will create a destination that will have a significant impact on the surrounding communities.
The $200m cruise port was given the green light by the National Economic Council for conclusion of a HOA after lengthy negotiations between the government and Carnival Cruise Line.
Environmental groups have raised concerns about a cruise port being built in East Grand Bahama, citing the area as “one of the most fragile and important ecological wonders of the Bahamas.”
Comments
Alex_Charles 15 hours, 17 minutes ago
Christie will be PM again.
banker 15 hours, 14 minutes ago
At least we won't be the first nation to elect a retard as a leader. Look at Trump.
Goodness and honesty and patriotism get you nowhere in this country.
DDK 14 hours, 52 minutes ago
No way! Fire da man!
Well_mudda_take_sic 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
But Christie may be the only way of keeping Minnis from putting his much larger high volume sucking hose (as compared to Christie's much smaller sucking straw) into the trough of riches, i.e. the public purse!
banker 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
You are talkin' outta yer recktum.
Sickened 14 hours, 47 minutes ago
You could be right! Plenty fools out there.
Alex_Charles 13 hours, 3 minutes ago
I am absolutely amazed at the jackassery of my own people in office and in society. They have stole so much and over spent so much with our contracting economy that we honestly can't take anymore of it.
They WILL be raising taxes otherwise our deficits will skyrocket again to around $500mil.
How anyone can support this administration or even Jerome the cold blooded crook is beyond me. While we have had pathetic opposition, I'd honestly rather gamble with ANYONE but this lot.
we need reform and laws that retroactively allow for the arrest and seizure of assets of ALL those that still from this bloody country.
Cobalt 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
Indeed!
John 14 hours, 47 minutes ago
Christie and his squad are firing themselves. Every time you blink there is another scandal or another stash of tax money gone missing. Roll them out!
Sickened 14 hours, 45 minutes ago
"Fake National Movement" - not so creative. It's just slightly worse than my "Perry's Lying Pigs" or "Perry's Lame Party".
sheeprunner12 14 hours, 8 minutes ago
The PLP aka The Black Bahamian Pirates ....... Plunder, Loot & Pillage ........ BOL
Honestman 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
The FNM will be returned to power.
Cobalt 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
I'm not so sure. You need to remember that the masses of Bahamians are stupid, stupid, stupid people. They can be bought with a bag of uncle Ben's or Mahatma rice.
Required 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
Must be true if Pathetically Lousy Perry says so. (Honestly, that game is too easy.)
OldFort2012 12 hours, 34 minutes ago
He is a Presumptive Lifer in Prison.
Sickened 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
This is fun! Keep them coming!!!!
Pathetic Lowlife People.
licks2 12 hours, 24 minutes ago
THE PLP WILL ONLY BE THE NEXT GOVERNMENT IF THE 20-TO 30% SWING VOTERS ARE FOOLED BY HIS BULLCRAP!
banker 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
I say elect the crook. We need to take the country to crash and burn before the stupid ones are converted.
Then we can rebuild the Bahamas on the truth. And we can reset all of the country, and show that from the Swindling era, that we elected a criminal sub-human as our first prime minister in independence and that put us on the path to ruin. But we can start anew once all of the stupid ones get smart through hunger and privation.
We need some patriots running the country.
Greentea 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
I really hate to hear these dumbazzes repeating Trumps troubling tactics, language and ideas. Don't they have a flickin idea of their own? Just tired. Nothing good is coming of this election.
SP 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
I Admit to reading 3 Paragraphs Before Succumbing To Uncontrollable Laughter
This man is funnier than Richard Pryor, John Cleese and John Belushi all weaved into a basket!
Perry bought into the belief that he could once again fool MOST of the people with his sweet mouth.....WRONG!
After TOTALLY failing to deliver on his 2012 "We believe in Bahamians" & "Bahamians First" campaign promises, Christie now finds himself up the proverbial creek without as much as a mask and snorkel much less boat and paddle!!
The average citizens living conditions force even DIEHARD, BRAIN DEAD, below D average individuals to be all too cognizant in realizing Perry Christie and crew are bad for the Bahamas and THE worst available choice for leader of Bahamians.
Good riddance Christie. Live long and suffer the indignation and humiliation of the people you lied to and destroyed for many years to come!
