Documents Show Foulkes Barred From Legal Practice In Florida And Owed Us Govt $132,000

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) candidate for Golden Gates Michael Foulkes was assessed by the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and found to owe the US government $132,493.60 in taxes, including interest and penalties spanning several tax periods from 1999 to 2001, a document obtained by The Tribune yesterday showed.

And despite FNM chairman Sidney Collie’s recent denial that Mr Foulkes had not been barred from practicing law in the state of Florida, a search for his bar number on the Florida Bar’s website listed the FNM candidate as being subject to “disciplinary resignation” and “not eligible to practice law in Florida”.

According to a notice of federal tax lien filed in the Dade County Courthouse and prepared on December 8, 2008, the IRS said: “We are giving notice that taxes (including interest and penalties) have been assessed against the following named taxpayer.

“We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid. Therefore there is a lien in favour of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes and additional penalties, interests and costs that may accrue.”

The document lists three separate unpaid balances for the tax periods 1999, 2000 and 2001 of $46,902.96, $38,870.61 and $46,720.03 respectively. He was assessed on each of these unpaid balances in 2004, 2005 and 2007.

It is unclear whether Mr Foulkes settled any of the debt, but the document does note that unless the notice of the lien was re-filed by the specified dates, the notice would operate as a certificate of release.

Mr Foulkes could not be reached for comment yesterday up to press time.

The notice of tax lien and Mr Foulkes’ Florida Bar record were verified by The Tribune yesterday after Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts released an electronic file delving into Mr Foulkes’ past in the US.

Several other allegations and claims were also made in this file, but they could not be authenticated yesterday.

Last month, Mr Roberts criticised FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis saying his “failed leadership” led the party to select “bad and unfit” candidates to run for the impending 2017 general election.

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Grand Bahama early last month, Mr Roberts alleged that Mr Foulkes was suspended from practising law in the United States.

During this event he said: “The candidate selections of the FNM strikes at the foundation of the quality of any successful leader and that is the attribute of judgment. Minnis, I remind you, was ambushed and removed as the Official Opposition leader because of poor judgment.”

Mr Roberts said both Mr Foulkes along with FNM North Eleuthera Mackey standard-bearer were “unfit” candidates. He said the picks were the result of “the flimsiest of vetting systems”.

“Under his leadership (Dr Minnis), seven MPs, six senators and two national chairmen and three candidates abandoned him,” Mr Roberts said last month. “Some said they lacked confidence in his leadership; some said he was dishonest and not a man of his word and therefore could not be trusted and some have called him corrupt.

“It is no secret that he struggled to keep his party together and I am advised that the infighting continues regardless of the amount of lipstick they try to put on that pig.

“How a leader of a political party leads and manages his party’s affairs is a dress rehearsal for how he would lead a government. The verdict among Bahamians is that he is a failed leader.

“This brings me to Minnis’ selected candidates. Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey in North Eleuthera is a bad candidate and I will drop some more bombshells after he is nominated; another is their Golden Gates candidate Michael Augustine Foulkes’ suspension to practice law in the USA strongly conveys that he is an unfit candidate,” he alleged.

When he was contacted about the last allegation several weeks ago, Mr Collie said the claim was not true, adding that Mr Foulkes had not been suspended.

Mr Roberts has continuously sought to discredit some FNM candidates this cycle, so far dropping several “bombshells” including Mr Mackey’s failure to pay a 10-year tax debt of $9,500 to the Department of Customs. He made the claims in March and in response Mr Mackey said he forgot about the outstanding sum.

He later settled the debt. However just last week, Mr Roberts again revealed more potentially damaging revelations about Mr Mackey.

For his part, Mr Mackey told The Tribune last week that he did not have time to respond Mr Roberts’ allegations, which he said he was aware of, and that a response would likely come from his constituency association. A response never came.

Superwash owner and FNM Free Town candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar has also been a target of Mr Roberts, who has alleged that the Superwash CEO is “habitual tax dodger.”

Mr D’Aguilar has strongly denied the allegations and told Tribune Business that these attempts showed the governing PLP, and particularly its chairman, were “becoming more and more desperate” in their efforts to retain power.