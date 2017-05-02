Elizabeth Constituents Undecided As Election Countdown Continues

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOME traditional supporters of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Free National Movement (FNM) in the Elizabeth constituency see no reason to change their preference when they vote in eight days, they told The Tribune yesterday.

The PLP has won the constituency in every election this decade, yet the perception exists that the constituency could be a toss up this time around. The area is also hotly contested, with eight candidates vying for the seat.

For the PLP’s candidate, Alex Storr, he’ll likely receive no boost from his association with Ryan Pinder, who served as the area’s MP since the 2010 by-election.

Mr Pinder is unpopular in Elizabeth, with even staunch PLP supporters struggling to say positive things about his representation in the area.

Many say Mr Pinder abandoned the constituency around the time he resigned from Cabinet as financial services minister in 2014 to take up a lucrative job with a bank.

“Ryan Pinder never treat us good,” said an elderly woman who has historically voted for the PLP and plans to do so again in 2017, though she hopes Mr Storr will perform better than his predecessor.

“We had so much things happen here,” she added, pointing to the roof of her home that was badly damaged by Hurricane Matthew but has since been fixed. “We had the hurricane and (Mr Pinder) never came to ask us how we did.”

When she moved into the community 35 years ago, it was home to mostly devoted PLPs, she said.

Now she senses more than ever that there is significant political division.

When she went around her neighbourhood several weeks ago with PLP paraphernalia, she said, some residents told her not to bring them near.

“I think what people are really upset about is that VAT,” she said. “I went to the store a couple weeks ago to pick up two boxes of salad and it came out to nine-something. I said ‘What?’ They said ‘Miss that’s VAT.’”

Her neighbour across the street, Marco Roberts, is also a traditional PLP supporter.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer considers himself a “generation PLP” and said while Mr Pinder has been absent from the community ever since he resigned from Cabinet, this won’t stop him from voting for Mr Storr, whom he said has presented a vision and direction for the community that he supports.

“There is confidence on both sides,” he said, “and there are problems on both sides. Anybody who says they know for sure what will happen doesn’t. It’s going to be close in this constituency.”

The Tribune also met a retired couple that was working outside their house on Trinidad Avenue within Elizabeth Estates, a traditionally strong community for the PLP.

The two residents said they are undecided.

They know they won’t vote for the PLP but they appeared open to supporting the FNM.

“It’s time now for new leadership,” said the woman, Mrs Johnson. “Perry has to go. Nottage (was incoherent) the other day and the question is, what is there for the young people?”

Her husband, Mr Johnson recounted a story about a suicidal man he encountered several weeks ago, who considered taking his life because he had no job.

And Mrs Johnson, unprompted, defended FNM leader Dr Hubert Minnis from criticism that he “can’t speak,” insisting people said the same thing about former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham when he first sought to lead the country years ago.

The Johnsons’ children were educated at the university level in the United States but struggled to find work once they returned to The Bahamas, colouring their parents’ impression of the state of the economy.

Not far from the pair, another Elizabeth resident, Terricita Ferguson, said she’s undecided but is leaning toward the FNM despite supporting PLP’s Renardo Curry when she lived in North Abaco five years ago.

To win Elizabeth, swing voters like her are the kind Dr Duane Sands, the FNM’s candidate, will need to win over.

He lost Elizabeth by a small margin to Mr Pinder five years ago, receiving 1,925 votes to Mr Pinder’s 2,049 votes.

His job in this year’s race is perhaps made difficult by the fact that polling divisions in the 2012 race that were strongest for him were removed from the Elizabeth constituency by the Constituencies Commission and added to Yamacraw, an act Dr Sands believes was intended to wound him.

He had won those polling divisions–numbers 10 and 12 respectively–by 98 and 83 votes, by far his best showing in the area.

Despite losing such divisions, he hopes to benefit from voters disgruntled with the PLP.

For now, however, he can’t count on a vote from a resident who identified herself as Ms Ferguson, in part because although she’s registered, she’s not sure she will vote at all.

“I’ve seen no candidate in the area,” she said. “I know Dr Sands because he was here the last time but I’m undecided because I have no one to talk to.”

In addition to Mr Storr and Dr Sands, other area candidates include Jay Armbrister, Independent; David Bastian; The People’s Movement; Craig Bowe, Independent; Terneille Burrows, Independent; Rozanna Moore, Democratic National Alliance and Dione Pratt, Bahamas Constitution Party.