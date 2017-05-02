Woman On Drug Charge Is Granted Bail

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN recently charged in connection with a major drug seizure was granted bail in the Supreme Court yesterday.

Chantell Brown, 25, appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs days after she was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court alongside 41-year-old Tomico Horton on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply that was allegedly committed on April 25.

On the day in question, officers seized a number of sacks and a children’s backpack containing $390,000 worth of marijuana. The seizure occurred at a home in the Big Pond area.

Both accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until May 2 for a fixture hearing.

In yesterday’s bail application in Supreme Court, Crown prosecutor Cordell Frazier did not object to the application made on Brown’s behalf by attorney Geoffrey Farquharson.

As a result, the judge granted the Jamaican female $8,000 with a suretor.

However, she was also ordered to surrender all of her travel documents to the Supreme Court and report to the Grove Police Station every Saturday on/or before 6pm. Brown could face a fine and/or up to seven years imprisonment if convicted of the offence.