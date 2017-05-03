Davis Touts ‘Upgrades’ In San Salvador As Proof Of His Work

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

DURING a campaign stop in San Salvador last night, Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis touted his work in the area, saying even the Free National Movement must admit that upgrades have taken place.

He mentioned government’s efforts to construct a “modern” primary school on the island at the cost of $5.1m.

In 2015, officials said the site for the new school had been cleared. It is unclear how much progress, if any, has been made on construction.



Mr Davis noted the substantially upgraded airport, new NEMA homes that are currently under construction and the nearly 33 square miles of now protected area running through Southern Great Lake, Pigeon Creek and Snow Bay, Graham’s Harbour, West Coast and Green’s Bay.

He also noted hurricane repairs throughout San Salvador in the wake of Hurricane Joaquin, mainly repairs to the island’s administration building, the nurse’s residence and clinic, and repairs to the island’s high school.

“The graveyard walls in Cockburn Town and Long Bay. The renovation of houses at Lighthouse in United Estates. Make sure take him to the site of the health clinic, which is being built in United Estates, that’s $1.5m.

“Take him to the pre-school block at the primary school and witness the track and field course with the primary school.

“Take him to the community centre and show him the instruments that were donated for the Urban Renewal Band,” Mr Davis said, referring to his opponent, FNM candidate Gadville McDonald.

“Let him speak to the sporting community so that they can tell him about the travel that has been facilitated to tournaments. ‘Big Mac’ calls San Salvador home. How is it then that only he cannot see the progress here? Everyone else when they return after a long absence can see the development.

“When you take ‘Big Mac’ around, don’t leave out Rum Cay. Take him at nighttime so that he could see the runway lighted up to facilitate emergency flights. While he is there, have him visit the construction site for Rum Cay Health Clinic. That’s $1.6m.

“Take him to check out the renovations at the Rum Cay school, that bring it up to modern standard. That’s half a million dollars. We have executed contracts (at the) Rum Cay teacher’s residence.

“We have approved the construction of a government complex in Rum Cay. That’s $1.5m.

“We are planning for a two-bedroom facility for the administrator in Rum Cay,” Mr Davis also said.

The Progressive Liberal Party held mini-rallies in Cat Island and San Salvador Monday night, a constituency Mr Davis has represented for some time.