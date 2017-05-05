Fnm Pledges To Upgrade Airport And Water Supply In Long Island

By Sancheska Dorsett
Tribune Staff Reporter
OPPOSITION Leader Dr Hubert Minnis last night accused the government of victimising Long Islanders because of their faithfulness to the Free National Movement, while promising to upgrade the island’s “run down” airport and to install reliable potable water throughout the settlements when he becomes prime minister.
Speaking to a crowd of FNM supporters in Long Island Thursday night, Dr Minnis repeated claims that the Progressive Liberal Party is the “most corrupt, the most incompetent, the most victimising, the most out of control, and the most malicious government since independence”.
He thanked the crowd for remaining loyal to the FNM and asked them to give the FNM’s current candidate, Adrian Gibson, a chance.
FNM chairman Sidney Collie said it would be “stupid” for Long Islanders to vote for Independent candidate Loretta Butler-Turner, a former member of the FNM and the area’s incumbent, or PLP candidate Glendon Rolle “just as the FNM becomes government”.
“I have come here tonight to thank you for your support over the many years, and to ask you to elect a man who will help us to lift up Long Island to its rightful place in our Bahamas. The FNM’s wave that is sweeping the country started in places like Long Island. With your support, the FNM will be the next government of the Bahamas,” Dr Minnis said.
“As prime minister I will keep the faith with Long Island. It is time for Long Island to have a modern airport that will help in the development of this island. It is time for Long Island to fully enjoy reliable potable water. It is time to upgrade infrastructure throughout Long Island. “It’s The People’s Time on Long Island. Change is coming to the Bahamas and to Long Island.
“Soon and very soon we will be rid of the most corrupt; the most incompetent; the most victimising; the most out of control; and the most malicious government since independence. You know well how the PLP has been victimising here in Long Island.
“The PLP has victimised Long Islanders for a very long time. For too long you have been neglected by this spiteful and greedy PLP government. They turned their backs on you. But God don’t like ugly. Change is coming to Long Island. Even today, only certain people can get contracts or government jobs. The PLP sees no need to tender many of the contracts in the Family Islands.”
Meanwhile, Mr Gibson blasted Mrs Butler-Turner for claiming she is still a member of the FNM despite nominating as an Independent candidate last month. He said a vote for Mrs Butler-Turner is a vote for the PLP as he accused her of using gutter politics against him.
“She is falsely claiming she is an FNM, she says that she is voting for the FNM in Nassau so tell me this, if she is voting FNM why would she want the people of Long Island to vote against the FNM? How can that work? What a hypocrite,” he said.
“You can’t come to Long Island wearing blue and go back to Nassau and pretend to wear red. There is only one FNM candidate in Long Island and that’s me. We have seen that both of the candidates the blue and the yellow are holding hands, a vote for Butler is a vote for the PLP.”
Comments
birdiestrachan 44 minutes ago
They say the treasury is broke, at least that is what their Papa said , No money to pay the Polce. But money to build a Arport in Long Island.?>are they seriious or is it just another day for lies. What does the sheep runner say?
birdiestrachan 33 minutes ago
They did say up grade and portable water. After all these years of voting FNM they still lack these things ..They use the words corrupt loosley. they appear to live the very words they speak rather well.
sheeprunner12 26 minutes ago
Birdie .......... If we clean up the civil service manpower wastefulness ......... Get rid of the kickbacks culture ......... Stop, review and cancel many PLP foolish projects/contracts .......... Collect the missing 50% of government revenue ......... And stimulate the private sector/Out Islands ...... streamline VAT and other anti-business taxes ......... privatize Regatta, Carnival & Junkanoo .........Then the government will have at least an extra $300 million to use on capital works in our national Budget .....That is the blueprint the FNM needs to follow ..... watsayu???
lkalikl 3 minutes ago
birdie has too much s$%^ in his brain to understand your common sense today.
sheeprunner12 0 minutes ago
BOL .......... everyone can learn (even Birdie), even if it means using a tamarind switch to stimulate the hindparts ........ But we just need to get rid of graft and corruption in government through reform and accountability
