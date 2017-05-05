Fnm Pledges To Upgrade Airport And Water Supply In Long Island

By Sancheska Dorsett

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Dr Hubert Minnis last night accused the government of victimising Long Islanders because of their faithfulness to the Free National Movement, while promising to upgrade the island’s “run down” airport and to install reliable potable water throughout the settlements when he becomes prime minister.

Speaking to a crowd of FNM supporters in Long Island Thursday night, Dr Minnis repeated claims that the Progressive Liberal Party is the “most corrupt, the most incompetent, the most victimising, the most out of control, and the most malicious government since independence”.

He thanked the crowd for remaining loyal to the FNM and asked them to give the FNM’s current candidate, Adrian Gibson, a chance.

FNM chairman Sidney Collie said it would be “stupid” for Long Islanders to vote for Independent candidate Loretta Butler-Turner, a former member of the FNM and the area’s incumbent, or PLP candidate Glendon Rolle “just as the FNM becomes government”.

“I have come here tonight to thank you for your support over the many years, and to ask you to elect a man who will help us to lift up Long Island to its rightful place in our Bahamas. The FNM’s wave that is sweeping the country started in places like Long Island. With your support, the FNM will be the next government of the Bahamas,” Dr Minnis said.

“As prime minister I will keep the faith with Long Island. It is time for Long Island to have a modern airport that will help in the development of this island. It is time for Long Island to fully enjoy reliable potable water. It is time to upgrade infrastructure throughout Long Island. “It’s The People’s Time on Long Island. Change is coming to the Bahamas and to Long Island.

“Soon and very soon we will be rid of the most corrupt; the most incompetent; the most victimising; the most out of control; and the most malicious government since independence. You know well how the PLP has been victimising here in Long Island.



“The PLP has victimised Long Islanders for a very long time. For too long you have been neglected by this spiteful and greedy PLP government. They turned their backs on you. But God don’t like ugly. Change is coming to Long Island. Even today, only certain people can get contracts or government jobs. The PLP sees no need to tender many of the contracts in the Family Islands.”

Meanwhile, Mr Gibson blasted Mrs Butler-Turner for claiming she is still a member of the FNM despite nominating as an Independent candidate last month. He said a vote for Mrs Butler-Turner is a vote for the PLP as he accused her of using gutter politics against him.

“She is falsely claiming she is an FNM, she says that she is voting for the FNM in Nassau so tell me this, if she is voting FNM why would she want the people of Long Island to vote against the FNM? How can that work? What a hypocrite,” he said.

“You can’t come to Long Island wearing blue and go back to Nassau and pretend to wear red. There is only one FNM candidate in Long Island and that’s me. We have seen that both of the candidates the blue and the yellow are holding hands, a vote for Butler is a vote for the PLP.”