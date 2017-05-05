Ministry Of Tourism Permanent Secretary To Serve As Acting Parliamentary Commissioner

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CHARLES Albury, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, will replace Sherlyn Hall and serve as Acting Parliamentary Commissioner until the post is substantively filled, the government announced on Friday.

Mr Hall's troubled tenure as Parliamentary Commissioner culminated in Wednesday's chaotic advanced poll for the general election, which saw many voters wait for hours in long lines and, in some cases, not able to vote because their names were not on the register.

Mr Hall's contract with the government expired on Thursday but it had been unclear how the government would proceed with the post with the general election just days away.

A Cabinet's press release on his replacement on Friday evening said: "The Cabinet Office advises that with effect from 6th May 2017 Mr Charles Albury will serve as Acting Parliamentary Commissioner until the post is substantively filled."

"Mr Albury has served with distinction in the public service in various ministries for more than 30 years. His present substantive post is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism. The Government looks forward to drawing on his extensive experience in the public service and in particular his previous distinguished service in the Parliamentary Registration Department."

On Wednesday, ballot boxes arrived late at the Kendal Isaacs Gym, the voting location, and voting did not begin until more than an hour after the scheduled 8am start.

And although it was advertised that both the gymnasium and the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium would be used as polling sites, voting only took place at the former.

Mr Hall deflected most of the criticisms of his performance when questioned by the press on Thursday and appeared to blame Carl Smith, the permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and the returning officer for the poll, for the chaos.

Asked if the dysfunction was an attempt at sabotage, Mr Hall did not dismiss the idea.

Throughout Friday some PLP insiders pushed the idea that Mr Smith was to blame for the chaos, saying he was politicially motivated.

Mr Smith could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if he will face any consequences for the role he may have played in Wednesday's debacle.

This week's advanced poll was not the first time Mr Hall had become a magnet for criticism, however.

After the 2016 referendum on gender equality, he was criticised for overseeing a confusing process that resulted in the referendum results not being disclosed until the day after the voting had taken place instead of that night.

During the lead-up to next week's election, the Parliamentary Registration Department had also faced criticism for turning away people who workers said failed to adhere to their prescribed dress codes. And inconsistencies in the voting register were also highlighted regularly.