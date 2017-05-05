Trial Date Set For Murder Accused

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A TRIAL date in 2018 has been fixed for a 30-year-old man accused of being the culprit behind a fatal shooting in an inner-city community earlier in the year.

Amal Hunter, alias Bow, of Kemp Road appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs on Friday morning for a fixture hearing concerning the January 14 death of Kino Kelly.

A date was set for May 14, 2018.

Hunter’s murder charge was brought contrary to section 291(1)(b) under which it is alleged that he intentionally and unlawfully caused Kelly’s death by means of unlawful harm.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 9am, Kelly was walking on Kemp Road when the occupants of a blue Honda Fit vehicle approached and shot him before speeding off. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

Hunter has denied committing the murder and has retained attorney Ian Cargill to defend him. Cordell Frazier appeared for the Crown in Friday’s fixture hearing.