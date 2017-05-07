One Man Dead, Another Seriously Wounded After Chippingham Shooting

POLICE in New Providence are appealing to the public for information that can assist them in solving a shooting incident that left a man dead and another seriously wounded in hospital on Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 9am, two men had just pulled up to a home on Providence Avenue off Boyd Road, Chippingham, in a vehicle, when two men emerged from a vehicle and shot them.

The vehicle sped off and the two suspects fled on foot. One of the men died at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The killing took the country’s murder count to 52 for 2017 and marked the second homicide in May, according to The Tribune’s records. Since the Progressive Liberal Party came to power in May 2012, there have been 621 reported homicides, according to The Tribune's records.

Investigations are ongoing.