The So-Called Election 2017

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THIS has been the most incredible campaign, basically based on who has created the most corruption and the biggest scandals.

The challenge to the position of Leader of the Free National Movement is so stupid that it is crazy. Dr Hubert Minnis won out not once but twice in a democratic process.

The Progressive Liberal Party says Dr Minnis wanted to cancel health insurance of the nurses - what is Prime Minister Christie doing? NHI is cancelling the private health insurance of all the Civil Service and the uniformed services in one sweep ... which is worse?

The PLP has taken the total cover for pensioners away from them - oh, those “darlings” have royally gotten screwed. Get seriously ill, you pay. Thanks PC.

PLP offering the Civil Service lower bank loan interest - surely that breaches the Constitution and discriminates and is illegal!

NHI - what is not being spoken. For Nassau there are 74 doctors signed up, 46 private and 28 government (if you are employed by government you know you would have to sign up). There are over 200,000 people in Nassau, so you have one doctor for 2,702 patients.

Why are so many private doctors not signed up? Simply what NHI is offering them per visit ... check your cost to visit a doctor between $60 to $80 a visit ... NHI is offering only $45. If I was a doctor why should I sign? We should have gone catastrophic, PC has it wrong.

2012-2017 can only be called the years of delusionment ... we need to live in reality. If everything is world famous and the best, ask yourself ‘why are we in such a mess?’ Is the Budget deficit over $600m? I suspect it is.

W THOMPSON,

Nassau,

May 6, 2017