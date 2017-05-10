Minnis Tells Crowd ‘Now Is The Time’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NOW is the time for choosing, Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis declared, his voice resounding through speakers last night and falling on the thunderous cheers of the people gathered at the Q E Sports Centre to hear him explain what’s at stake in today’s election.

Waving pom-poms and proudly displaying their red colours, the crowd of thousands spent election eve the best way they knew how: celebrating.

Dr Minnis, who spoke at a large Grand Bahama rally before making his way to New Providence, urged Bahamians to “Vote Them Out!” emphasising those three words that have become a rallying cry for the FNM this election season.

The party hopes to ride to victory on a wave of discontent with the governing party.

“I have had the pleasure of travelling all across our Bahamas,” Dr Minnis said. “You have welcomed our team into your homes and into your hearts. Thank you for sharing your lives, your stories and your struggles. I continue to be inspired by the experiences and strength of Bahamians. This campaign confirms that though we face challenges, our people are strong and resilient. It’s time to choose. The Bahamas cannot survive another five years of this, corrupt, incompetent and victimising government. Thank God for May 10. Clearly, you are ready for change and the PLP’s time is up. The voices of the people can no longer be ignored and this movement cannot be stopped.”

As he spoke, members of the crowd said they didn’t need to be convinced.

“I always vote PLP, but this time around I can’t do it, I’m rocking with Doc,” said one woman, her daughter near.

An hour before Dr Minnis took the stage, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham urged voters to vote out the PLP because it’s a corrupt party.



As he has done all campaign season long, he disclosed information that has the potential to embarrass some government officials.

Amongst those officials is Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, for instance, whose brother he claimed built the convention centre at Baha Mar.

“How do you think they found him?” he asked. “Not even Perry Christie nor Phillip ‘Brave’ Davis could get them to change (their contract decision on) that one. They were both upset and said so.”

Both Dr Minnis and Mr Ingraham urged party supporters to exercise patience at the polls today.

Avoid arguments, they said, and vote in the constituency where one is listed on the register, regardless if one has been accurately placed.

“Be careful when you vote,” Dr Minnis said. “Take your time and look for the torch. Mark your ‘X’ one time next to the torch. Be vigilant, watchful and pay close attention. Let no one provoke you to violence. Be patient and support one another. Keep your eyes on the prize, and get every FNM vote in the ballot box. Wear your red shirts or something red to the polls and do not forget to vote early.”