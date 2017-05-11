Fnm Supporters ‘Elated’ After Election Victory

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

HUNDREDS of euphoric Free National Movement (FNM) supporters celebrated at the political party’s headquarters last night when it became clear that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) had been comprehensively removed from office.

Men, women, teenagers and senior citizens alike, all clad in FNM and ‘Roc wit Doc’ paraphernalia, gathered in droves in jubilation on Mackey Street as election results poured in.

Flaming torches were brought out once word arrived that PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts had conceded defeat and that Dr Hubert Minnis, a now three-time parliamentarian for Killarney, was the next Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

“I’m so elated right now that words can’t even begin to express how I feel,” Kevin Knowles Jr told The Tribune last night.

Humble

“As I was standing on the line to vote today, I recalled the recent events that took place in the House of Assembly when Mrs (Loretta) Butler-Turner ousted our now Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis as the leader of the Opposition. And I recalled how humbled he was even through all of that. The first lost that she took in trying to vie for the leadership role of the party which he won and then she overthrew him in Parliament as the leader of the opposition, he stood his ground, held his head up high and was a humble man.

“So I said to myself that this is the man that I’ve come to truly, truly appreciate after having been with the Hon Hubert Alexander Ingraham when I started voting in 1992.”

Debbie Oliver said last night’s results “feels very good” and expressed excited that Reece Chipman unseated former Prime Minster Perry Christie for the Centreville constituency, according to unofficial results.

Destiny

Kenriva Bethel thanked God for the outcome and said: “God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform. I am proud today my son saw and understood the need to participate in his nation’s destiny … No more entitlers,” she screamed.

“I am elated that the FNM regained the government,” Valene Johnson said. “I feel that for the last five years we honestly as a people were oppressed and there were numerous scandals and the former government looked out for foreign interests and not so much for the people. I feel that our economy hasn’t grown. The Bahamas has regressed but I feel hopefully that Dr Minnis and his well-rounded team are going to do a great job as long as the citizens hold their feet to the fire, no pun intended, but I really feel that we can now accomplish a lot,” Ms Johnson added.

A civil servant who did not want to be named told The Tribune that Bahamians have spoken. “Thank the Lord that the FNM is now in power, the PLP is gone and we need to take them to the courts to we could find our VAT money.”

A law enforcement officer told The Tribune: “We the people took plenty foolishness from the PLP government (but) now ‘it’s the people’s time’ (and) we have a real Prime Minister. Tell all those PLP who have those money, return it now or go to jail,” he said.

Sefrent Rolle, a staunch FNM supporter, said this was a victory not just for the party but for the whole country. He said while the party is celebrating, hard work is ahead.

“After being let down by the PLP government, now we have a hard task ahead and we have a leader and a team who is up to the task,” Mr Rolle stressed.

The attorney did say however that the election outcome was a “vindication” for all who doubted the support among the electorate for Dr Minnis to be commander in chief.