Humiliation For Christie As He Loses His Seat After 40 Years

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
IN a surprising and humbling defeat at the polls, outgoing Prime Minister Perry Christie lost his seat in the Centreville constituency last night by 25 votes after representing the area for more than 40 years, according to unofficial results.
Mr Christie has held the seat since 1977 and has been leader of the Progressive Liberal Party since 1997.
The former Prime Minister lost his seat to Free National Movement (FNM) candidate and political newcomer Reece Chipman, who secured the win with 1,900 votes to Mr Christie’s 1,875.
According to the unofficial results from the Parliamentary Registration Department, Mr Chipman won seven out of 12 polling divisions in the former PLP stronghold, while Mr Christie won five.
In 2012, Mr Christie won the Centreville constituency for the eighth consecutive time with 2,950 votes. He defeated the FNM’s candidate Ella Lewis by 1,349 votes at the time. Mr Christie won all but one polling division in 2012.
Although he released a statement about the loss, Mr Christie did not speak publicly or address the small crowd of sombre supporters that gathered at PLP headquarters last night expecting a victory.
In his statement after conceding defeat to Prime Minister-elect Dr Hubert Minnis, Mr Christie said it was an honour and privilege “to serve as Prime Minister of this great nation.”
He made no mention of losing Centreville in the short statement.
“I called Dr Minnis earlier this evening to congratulate him on his party’s victory. I understand as perhaps few others the challenges that await Dr Minnis, and I wish him only success on behalf of our nation. He has my full support for a smooth transition,” the statement said.
“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Prime Minister of this great nation. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Bahamian people for that opportunity. To those who served alongside me, I thank them for their dedication to our shared ideals. May God bless us all, and may God bless the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.”
On nomination day last month, Mr Christie told reporters that would be his last time running as a candidate for Centreville.
Mr Christie entered front line politics in 1974 as one of the youngest senators ever appointed at the age of 31. He joined the House of Assembly after the 1977 general election as the member for Centreville and went on to win his seat eight consecutive times, including the 1987 general election when he contested the seat as an independent candidate.
Comments
sealice 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
Although he released a statement about the loss, Mr Christie did not speak publicly or address the small crowd of sombre supporters that gathered at PLP headquarters last night expecting a victory.
So even the PLP supporters knew in advance they were going to lose...."small crowd"
sp1nks 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
I was disappointed that the outgoing Prime Minister didn't address the nation, but ultimately not surprised. Christie lead with cowardice, so it's only natural that we would be more cowardly in defeat.
viewersmatters 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
Mr. Christie got the biggest surprise of his life that no matter how big and mighty you think you are there isnt nothing that God can't stop or move.
Reality_Check 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
Christie and his family are laughing at all of us. So is Maynard Gibson, Baltron Bethel, Davis, Shane Gibson and others like them. All of them have been unjustly enriched to the tune of mega-millions of dollars while we are left with a country financially ruined. But Minnis as our Prime Minister-elect has already announced there will be no Royal Commission of Enquiry to investigate the millions and millions of dollars stolen from the Bahamian people during the last five years, with the objective of ultimately recovering as much as possible from Christie and his cronies. Instead Minnis will soon be seeking to impose yet another round of back-breaking government taxes and fees on the Bahamian people (with VAT going up to 15%) so that when his five years is up he too (along with his select few cronies) can ride off into the sunset with unimaginable great wealth. My oh my - what have we done?
HarryWyckoff 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Lol @ "Commission of Enquiry"
Clearly you have no idea what a Commission of Enquiry actually is or does.
It's a process of meandering investigation that costs us a fortune, and all it provides are 'recommendations' at the end. No legal precedent, not criminal convictions.
Just recommendations.
Utterly pointless.
Miinnis has exactly the right approach - all will be investigated through the legal system with legal consequences for anyone found to have broken the law.
norman_t 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Sure they will!!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Are you aware that as part of its mandate a Royal Commission of Enquiry can be authorized by Parliament to refer matters involving possible criminal conduct to the Attorney-General?
Honestman 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Mudda / Reality: The reality of a Minnis led government is clearly very painful for you today. Why don't you go and dunk your head in a bucket of cold water for half a minute and rest for the remainder of the day? Many of us are full of hope this afternoon and we don't need your miserable, repetitive and pessimistic commentaries.
jackbnimble 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Even if they got "rich" every rope gat an end. It was a pleasure to vote them out!
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Letting the first lot get away with their crimes and related unjust riches simply makes it that much more easier for the second lot to do likewise.
John 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
It is sad to see the number of gold rush shirts, caps and flags people have taken off and discarded in the streets. These things are so expensive. But even at the polls yesterday persons were refusing offers of PLP shirts and other stuff. At least give them away not throw them away. Do you realize this will be the last election shirt that has Perry's face or name on it. Do you think that maybe it will become a collectors item?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
I want something more tangible to remember a leader by, possibly something that can withstand more than 30 washes.
sp1nks 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
You can go online and make a shirt that says "Perry". On the front, or back.
DDK 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Says quite a lot of the moral fibre of those 'supporters'.
alfalfa 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
A person with a stance that the Christie lead government and it's cronies unjustly enriched themselves, and the newly elected FNM will do the same, if not worse. The question I ask is "who would wish for" to run the country. I think I know the answer. Reality Check should run it. We will definitely be straight then.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
That's not at all what Reality_Check's stance is. I think Reality_Check is trying to make the point that allowing crimes to go unpunished comes with serious consequences; unless of course you don't believe in the deterrence factor being of any importance.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
It is good that he has lost, if he had won he might have felt an obligation to go on. He can now put all behind him and move on.
jackbnimble 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
I couldn't agree more.
Economist 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Does anyone ever recall anyone going to jail as a result of a Commission of Inquiry?
I agree that the Auditor-General should be given what he needs to investigate and prosecute those who have abused their power. Maybe someone will go to jail.
norman_t 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
Do people go to jail for serious crimes in The Bahamas? Exactly the reason why we have so many thefts, murders, and endless violations of the law. It is the wild, wild west and most sober people see that.
Reality_Check 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
The findings of widespread corruption by the Royal Commission of Enquiry held in the mid to late 1980s were not acted on because Pindling was PM at the time and remained as such until 1992. He was also instrumental in picking the three Commissioners, giving the Commission a very limited mandate and keeping its affairs on a short leash financially and otherwise. Assuming the auditor-general could refer matters involving criminal conduct to the attorney-general's office, it is doubtful Minnis would allow a single former PLP government official to be prosecuted if he is not now willing to proceed with a Royal Commission of Enquiry. Just you wait and see.
BigSlick 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Is Maynard Gibson going to be replaced by Fred Smith QC?
Alex_Charles 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
phew...
we avoided re-electing a fiscal failure. I feel sympathy for Mr. Christie but unfortunately sir, your head is simply TOO hard! The dumbest thing Christie did was to snuff Alfred Sears in that leadership bid. The PLP old guard is DEAD. Reform, stop the race-baiting, follow your flipping constitution, get rid of the parasites and stop and I MEAN STOP supporting these cartels in this country. You masked corruption, criminality and thievery as 'progressive and nationalistic' policies for decades!
enough with your shit. Bring in new ideas, new people and own up to your screwy past of rampant corruption!
be the party you promised in 1953.
most of all get far away from the now former, but still full of shit, AG Maynard-Gibson. She, along with EVERYONE that had conflicts of interest in Bahamar needs to be gone and investigated, held accountable and placed in the very same Fox Hill Prison that they REFUSED to address all these years! This ain't about party, this is about country
Stanley 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
I congratulate the FNM (again, after 1992) but I would like to remind Bahamians not to go all Trumpkin over this win. A government represents ALL the people, and not just one party.
Alex_Charles 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
the part that I am concerned about is the fact that we have no opposition. we just complained about a weak opposition for 5 years, now it appear we may have next to no opposition now. that's rather unsettling
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 1 minute ago
The PLP does not deserve to have any seats in Parliament ...... Ok, maybe the Exuma guy who is a greenhorn, but Brave, Forbes and Martin are goons
sheeprunner12 57 minutes ago
Did Perry resign as PLP leader as yet?????? .......... The PLP NGC must send him a reminder of what a responsible, mature and decent Westminster-system leader must do
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID