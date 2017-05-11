Long Island Rejects Butler-Turner

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
VOTERS in Long Island last night dismissed incumbent MP Loretta Butler Turner in convincing fashion, electing Free National Movement candidate Adrian Gibson by a 354-vote margin.
To the surprise of many outside the island, Mrs Butler Turner captured only 14 per cent of the vote, the lowest among the three candidates contesting the seat.
A buoyant Mr Gibson thanked his supporters for “buying into his plans” for the island from which he hails.
In an interview with The Tribune shortly after Mrs Butler-Turner conceded defeat, Mr Gibson - a former Tribune columnist - said the residents of Long Island voted to ensure their “seat at the table”, noting that “my people saw me as the best option for our home”.
“It feels awesome because this meant so much to us. My ‘us’ has to be emphasised because I made this journey because my people demanded it of me. It has paid off.
“The euphoria on the ground is not anti anyone. It is about the people of Long Island taking their voice back.”
Progressive Liberal Party candidate Glendon Rolle captured 528 votes to Mr Gibson’s 882 and Mrs Butler-Turner 243.
Mrs Butler Turner, who led a revolt of seven FNM MPs in a vote of no confidence in Dr Hubert Minnis in December and declared to run as an Independent, said: “I have fought a good fight ... l have finished my course.”
She thanked her “amazing Blue Team who gave their all in a valiant and honest campaign,” praising them for their devotion and industry.
“Congratulations to my opponents, especially the newest MP elect, Mr Adrian Gibson. It was my esteemed honour and indeed a privilege to have had the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of my beloved Long Island for these past five years.”
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
she worked very hard for Long Island. she did her best it was just not good enough for them
sp1nks 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
The people were just tired... of PLP corruption, and of LBT's under-handedness and shortsightedness. LBT was a capable politician so consumed by greed and opportunity that she maneuvered herself out of relevancy. He who wants all gets none. Too risky for Long Island.
DonAnthony 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Oh what could have been.... the LBT saga would make great source material for an interesting and instructive book. An attractive, ambitious, articulate candidate from a prominent political family, but one fatally flawed by a terrible sense of judgment, lack of wisdom, and unbridled ambition.
She was a decent representative, one who passionately advocated for Long Island in the house, was phenomenal during hurricane Joaquin, but one who could not even keep the potholes fixed. When she named the misogynist Rodney Moncur to the senate, she lost my vote forever. Any person with such terrible judgment as that should never be in power. I wish her the best, but she got as good as she deserved. She paid the consequences for the terrible choices she made. So no need to blame us long islanders, she need only blame herself.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
A good concise post-mortem on LBT.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
LBT is best described as a self-absorbed, narcissistic, obstinate Jezebel ....... she was not as forthright with her constituents as outsiders want to believe existed ....... She railed against favoritism, greed and lack of vision while being a big offender of those vices herself
Alex_Charles 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
such a shame that she and Bran went down the same path. maneuvering themselves right into the bush
jackbnimble 2 hours ago
Heard from a good source that they rejected her because she was not running under the "FNM" banner. Apparently the Long Islanders like the party more than her independent representation.
SP 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
BLT led a revolt of seven FNM MPs in a vote of no confidence in Dr Hubert Minnis totally self destructed and took the rest of the untrustworthy backstabbers down with her......GOOD JOB!
Does she really have to reference everything to food? "l have finished my course.”
Greentea 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
I wanted her to win. She is as imperfect as everyone that went into the house yesterday. Newspaper reports about Foulkes were deeply disturbing. If the reports are true he is a flickin' tax dodging criminal in the US and here is an elected parliamentary official. Go figure. Ya'll didnt "like" her ways- though she helped ya after the storm and was a good representative. We ain't learn nothing.
sheeprunner12 1 hour ago
LBT did not even get her deposit back ......... that is how bad she lost the election ..... She brought all of this contempt and derision on herself ........ So long, Bye Bye
