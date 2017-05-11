Long Island Rejects Butler-Turner

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

VOTERS in Long Island last night dismissed incumbent MP Loretta Butler Turner in convincing fashion, electing Free National Movement candidate Adrian Gibson by a 354-vote margin.

To the surprise of many outside the island, Mrs Butler Turner captured only 14 per cent of the vote, the lowest among the three candidates contesting the seat.

A buoyant Mr Gibson thanked his supporters for “buying into his plans” for the island from which he hails.

In an interview with The Tribune shortly after Mrs Butler-Turner conceded defeat, Mr Gibson - a former Tribune columnist - said the residents of Long Island voted to ensure their “seat at the table”, noting that “my people saw me as the best option for our home”.

“It feels awesome because this meant so much to us. My ‘us’ has to be emphasised because I made this journey because my people demanded it of me. It has paid off.

“The euphoria on the ground is not anti anyone. It is about the people of Long Island taking their voice back.”

Progressive Liberal Party candidate Glendon Rolle captured 528 votes to Mr Gibson’s 882 and Mrs Butler-Turner 243.

Mrs Butler Turner, who led a revolt of seven FNM MPs in a vote of no confidence in Dr Hubert Minnis in December and declared to run as an Independent, said: “I have fought a good fight ... l have finished my course.”

She thanked her “amazing Blue Team who gave their all in a valiant and honest campaign,” praising them for their devotion and industry.

“Congratulations to my opponents, especially the newest MP elect, Mr Adrian Gibson. It was my esteemed honour and indeed a privilege to have had the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of my beloved Long Island for these past five years.”