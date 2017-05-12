Call To Annul Pre-Election Police Promotions

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FAMILIES for Justice (FFJ), a local civic group in Grand Bahama, is calling for the cancellation of the recent promotions to all senior police officers given the high crime rate in the Bahamas.



Two days before the general elections, 851 officers with the Royal Bahamas Police Force were promoted under the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration: two to the rank of chief superintendent, 76 to superintendent, 90 to assistant superintendent, 107 to inspector, and 323 to the rank of corporal. The promotions are to take effect January 1.

Over the past five years, more than 620 murders were recorded in the Bahamas during the PLP’s tenure in office.



Rev Glenroy Bethel, president of FFJ, said the organisation does not support or endorse the promotions of senior officers at this time.

“The Families For Justice organisation is calling for an investigation immediately after the country’s general elections of all senior police officers who were promoted and into the allegations of corruption in the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“Our mission is to stop, review and cancel all senior police officers’ promotions until we can put a handle on the unprecedented crime crisis in the Bahamas,” he said in a statement on Friday.



“While we support our Police Department for promotions, salaries and benefits, it is our view as members of the public that our Police Department be accountable to the Bahamian people as to why there should be promotions for the senior branches of the Royal Bahamas Police Force at this crucial time in Bahamian history.”

Rev Bethel claims that the country is experiencing a “high level of crime” and said that the Royal Bahamas Police Force and its commanders have a responsible under the Constitution to protect citizens and reduce crime to levels where Bahamians and visitors can feel safe.

He expressed concerns about the involvement of high ranking senior officers in business interests, the unsolved murders and police involved fatal shootings in the country.

Rev Bethel also claims that there is corruption in the high ranks of the Force that his organisation intends to address. “Crime has affected the capital tremendously, and it has now affected Grand Bahama greatly, and has spread throughout the Bahamas,” he said.

Rev Bethel said that the politicians alone cannot address the crime situation. “If the Police Force cannot give us a plan of action to deal with crime, then we as taxes payers should not and will not endorse what we call self-recommendations and promotions for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”