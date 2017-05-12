Pm Urged To End 'Culture Of Cronyism'

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER political candidate has urged the country’s new Prime Minister to end the culture of cronyism.

On Wednesday, Dr Hubert Minnis led the Free National Movement (FNM) to a stunning landslide victory, dealing a paralysing blow to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

During his speech at the party’s victory rally, he declared that those who have abused positions of trust “have something to fear”.

Farrel Goff, who ran on the Democratic National Alliance ticket in the 2012 general elections in the Golden Isles constituency, urged the new Prime Minister to stop the cycle of corruption in a post on social media on Friday. “Mr New Prime Minister ... no more cronyism,” Mr Goff said on Facebook.

“Appointing incapable inept vile persons to high and important positions due to political favour must end along with so many other things Wednesday night. Cronyism has stagnated the progression of this country and snatched the spirit out of so many good people.

“Mr Prime Minister you have an incredible opportunity to truly be a transformative government. Start with appointing the right/best persons in key positions to push this country forward and correcting the failures of successive governments.

“Yes it may mean pissing some people off who feel entitled or deserving of a “good government position” as a result of their loyalty to you or the FNM ... But be reminded sir ... This is now about country over party! Do the right thing. #NoMoreCronyism,” Mr Goff stressed.

At Thursday’s swearing in ceremony at Government House, Dr Minnis thanked “the Bahamian people for reposing their trust in my party ... We will honour this trust with an unwavering commitment to good governance, the rule of law, transparency and accountability. We will respect the constitution and we will abide by the long-standing and testing conventions of our parliamentary democracy,” he said.