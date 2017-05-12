Robinson And Chipman Joy At Defeating Giants

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

FREE National Movement members of Parliament-elect Travis Robinson and Reece Chipman yesterday both expressed “happiness” after defeating two political giants in the Progressive Liberal Party in Wednesday’s general election.

Mr Robinson, 22, handily defeated PLP incumbent Dr Bernard Nottage, 71, in Bain and Grants Town, an area Dr Nottage has represented since 2007 and which was considered a PLP stronghold.

In a surprising and humbling defeat at the polls, former Prime Minister Perry Christie lost his seat in the Centreville constituency to Mr Chipman by a handful of votes after representing the area for more than 40 years, according to unofficial results.

Mr Christie has held the seat since 1977 and has been leader of the Progressive Liberal Party since 1997.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Robinson, who is five decades younger than Dr Nottage, said the win was a “humbling” experience for him. He said the real work in Bain and Grants Town now begins.

“It’s a new day in Bain and Grants Town and certainly a new day in the country,” Mr Robinson said.

“I am definitely excited about this win, it is a heart-warming experience and humbling experience. I am overwhelmed with thankfulness. Now my work begins. I have a vision for my community, the people believed in me as an individual and chose me to champion the cause. They recognise that I am a young man who brings new ideas to the table and the type of solutions we need. The people elected me because they believe I have the mental capacity to be able to speak on their behalf.”

Meanwhile, Mr Chipman said he believes the people of Centreville voted him in because their former representative had done nothing for them in 40 years.

“I feel very good, I feel excited about what is to come, I feel excited about the future of the community,” Mr Chipman said.

“I know Mr Christie would have held the seat for 40 years, however, there is nothing to show for it. The community has lost its true spirit. I am inspired and motived to begin to rebuild the community, to re-establish programmes and to ensure that adequate resources are there to assist our young people. “There are a number of reasons why Mr Christie lost but my strategy including my faith in God. I also knocked on every door, including the doors of PLPs, and we assured them that we are a party for all. Mr Christie was their MP and nothing happened, I am going to change that.”

According to unofficial results, the FNM was able to pull off a stunning defeat of the PLP, securing a massive 35 of 39 constituencies. Fox Hill was said to be in a recount on Wednesday night, but yesterday officials said the seat went to the FNM candidate Shonel Ferguson.

From the unofficial numbers, it appeared that the PLP only captured four seats: Englerston; Cat Island and San Salvador; South Andros as well as Exuma and Ragged Island.