Bowling National Championships Roll In Tonight At Mario’S

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER years of trying, Jonice ‘Joy’ Lockhart finally tasted what it felt like to be the champion of the Bahamas Bowling Federation’s 2016 National Championships.

Now she’s hoping that she can duplicate that feat when the BTC Nationals open tonight and wrap up Sunday (May 28) with the live television final at Mario’s Bowling and Family Entertainment Centre.

Lockhart, who attributed her success to her coach and brother, BBF president Sonith Lockhart, said she was so impressed with her performance at the QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup last year in Shanghai, China that she also wants to go back for an encore this year.

Both the men and women champions will represent the Bahamas at this year’s prestigious event in Hermosillo, Mexico, November 4–12. David Slatter, known as ‘Mr Consistency,’ is the defending men’s champion. “I am truly humbled to have this championship under my belt after many years of harsh coaching from my brother and the knowledge that I have in bowling,” said Lockhart.

“One of the things I wanted to accomplish in bowling was going to the World Cup and in going to the World Cup, you bowl with the best. I finished 49th in the world and I think that needs to be commended.”

Lockhart, an employee of BTC, said the difference is the fact that the majority of the bowlers who compete at the World Cup bowl like Bahamians on their job.

“They bowl seven hours and we go to work seven hours,” she stated. “This is just recreational sport for us. So I am truly humbled that I am hoping that title and with all intent, I do intend to repeat as champion and I can give God the glory and to say thank you to my brother for his assistance.”

As the defending champion, Lockhart said she knows that the competition will be fierce and she knows that they will be coming after her, but she indicated that the trip to the World Cup has put her on another level.

“The conditions there are completely different from the conditions here,” she said. “It has prepared me to be focused to throw every ball. Watch every shot and stay focused,” she said.

Lockhart is expected to be challenged by former champions Driskell Rolle and Xynae Rolle, along with Kayla Nixon, Janice Hoyte, Camille Burnside and Tara Culmer.

It’s anticipated that at least 20 women will be competing.

As for the men, Slatter, should be challenged by competitors such as multiple national champion Leonardo ‘Lee’ Davis and another former champion Richard Pyfrom.

There is expected to be at least 25 men vying for the top spot.

“You can’t take anything for granted because who you expect not to be there usually rise up out of the pack and some of them end up coming first in the pack,” Sonith Lockhart said.

“I’ve been five-time champion, two time champion in Nassau, two time champion in Grand Bahama and one time champion in Miami, Florida where we had our roll off there because we didn’t have a bowling facility here.”

Lockhart said out a message to his rivals.

“They call me old and finished, but I expect to be the champion this year,” he proclaimed.

Federation public relations officer Clayton Gardiner said the competition will be very keen this year in the A, B and C classes this year when they bowl. He encourage the public to come out and see the country’s cream of the crop go to battle for the title.

After the intense two weeks of competition, the top five bowlers will advance to the step ladder final on Super Sunday or Championship Sunday on May 28, starting at 1 pm.

Ricardo Rolle, treasurer of the federation, said there will be five divisions for men inclusive of A-E classes and four for women from A-D.

In addition to earning the spots on the World Cup team, Rolle also revealed that the federation will be sending three other national teams of to compete later this year.

They include a six male and female team to compete to the Central American and Caribbean Championships from June 24 to July 2 in Guatemala; the World Senior Championship from August 13-20 in Munich, Germany with four men and women traveling and the Tournament of Americas from July 23-29 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with six men and women representing the country in the adults, seniors and super seniors categories.

“We expect this year to be exciting as we send of a number of national teams to represent our country,” Rolle said.

Mario Curry, who represented BTC, said they are delighted be the sponsors for the Nationals.

“We are truly a corporate entity, who believes in the whole man and sports is one of those ways in which we would like for our names to be seen in term of helping the man,” he said.

“We are well aware that Jonice Lockhart, an employee of ours, is the reigning champion, so we are extremely proud of her accomplishments in terms of placing BTC on the map, not just in terms of her name, but also her skills.

“We would like to wish all of the bowlers, who are bowling in this BTC Bahamas Nationals all the very best. We will be here and we will have a table set up with all kinds of prizes and surprises. We encourage the family members of the various bowers to come out and cheer the bowlers on.”