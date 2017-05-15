New Cabinet Is Sworn In

The Cabinet of the new FNM government was sworn in at Government House on Monday afternoon. In addition to K Peter Turnquest and Carl Bethel, who were sworn in on Friday as Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance and Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs respectively, were the following:
Brent Symonette, Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration.
Renward Wells, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources.
Dr Duane Sands, Minister of Health.
Marvin Dames, Minister of National Security.
Lanisha Rolle, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development.
Frankie Campbell, Minister of Transport and Local Government.
Jeffery Lloyd, Minister of Education.
Romauld Ferreira, Minister of Environment and Housing.
Dion Foulkes, Minister of Labour.
Darren Henfield, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Michael Pintard, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.
Dionisio D'Aguilar, Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Bahamasair.
Brensil Rolle, Minister of State for Public Service and National Insurance Office of the Prime Minister.
Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Office of the Prime Minister.
Elsworth Johnson, Minister of State for Legal Affairs.
Desmond Bannister will be sworn in as Minister of Works at a later date.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Brent Symonette, financial services - not a good idea!
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
You ain't kidding about that when it comes to financial services.....a gigantic mistake by Minnis!!!!
banker 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Gawd almighty ... another doppelganger/sock puppet/proxy account of poison-pen mudda shows up. The BS'er can spew all he wants. It een gern change or derail anything. He/it is just now pathetic.
DEDDIE 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Actually, it think it is a good choice. Investor prefer to deal with someone who understand business. Brent past improprieties in the public sector would have been consider sound business practice in the private sector. All he did was cut out the middleman allowing direct purchases from Hot Mix. Everyone was using Hot Mix anyway.
concernedcitizen 36 minutes ago
Hot mix was the only source for that much aspalt and I don,tremember if Brent was an MP or even in government when the roads were done ,,
concernedcitizen 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
I thought that ,but who better to meet w/ wealthy foreign investors but a wealthy business man that understands investment and offshore financial services .And he is too wealthy and has too much pride to shake down an investor ,,
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Are you for real???!!! The dots here are just too easy to connect when it comes to the self-interest of the Symonette family.
concernedcitizen 30 minutes ago
Yeah I,m for real Brent has too much money and too much pride to shake down a foreign investor like Fitzgerald did to Sarkis ..he is not a nickle and dime film flam man ..Rich investors and Bahamians will like to invest w him , like the Fast Ferries w his brother ..Or would you prefer like the Deans that got the loan from the development bank under the PLP for the mailboat that was never repaid ,,money moves w money and provides jobs ,,
Reality_Check 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Jeff Lloyd - Education - is sad commentary on what Minnis must think about the need for quality education in our country today! Education has a very large share of the portion of our annual budget not needed for debt service, but has over the years produced dismal returns in terms of the standard of education. This certainly will not change under Jeff Lloyd - he just doesn't have the management and other skills necessary for this very important ministerial portfolio. A very disappointing appointment indeed!!
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Jeff Lloyd has to clean up a corrupt, dysfunctional and visionless Department of Education ........ Too much graft, political nepotism and cronyism in DOE ..... Second only to the Police Force
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Brent will do a good job.
I was more taken aback by the Renward (LOI boy) Wells nomination then Minnis' pledge on ethics. I found that quite interesting...
TalRussell 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrades! I pictured in my head while watching the swearing-in some Minnis's ministers choking on some parts swearing to some their cabinet office's duties. Only time will speaks - as to the highly ethics some them going to perform 'to the best of their ability?' Now, even me is choking the closer some their faces does pop's up in my head - if it does be that the PM does not add some extra cash for the auditor-general to keep an eye on his own government.
banker 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Did you hear the groan when Minnis announced that Dionisio would have BahamasAir in his portfolio? Erryone there knew that it was a sack of shiite job.
And yes there were a couple who had trouble reading (could have been nerves -- or not). One in particular, forgot to say "So Help Me God" and Lady Swindling interrupted and used her finger like a pointer to make him say it.
sheeprunner12 44 minutes ago
We know for sure that Bahamasair needs new direction and purpose ........ Get the planes out of running errands to the islands and get them bringing tourists to the government .......... I don't hear anyone in Andros complaining about the absence of Bahamasair .......... and if we are to expand local aviation, we need the private sector airlines having a major share in inter-island transportation ....... Bahamasair is a flag carrier, not a social service ......... That should be the first order of business for DD
DEDDIE 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Brent was a good choice. Investor prefer to deal with someone who understand business. Brent past improprieties in the public sector would have been consider sound business practice in the private sector. All he did was cut out the middleman allowing direct purchases from Hot Mix. Everyone was using Hot Mix anyway. The middlemen put up a fuss because they were not getting their markups.
Gotoutintime 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
At least Brent doesn't need to steal from anybody!
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
The composition of the new FNM Cabinet is quite good ............. Minnis made a most important decision by not taking a portfolio (He is the CEO) ......... Also he made a point that Cabinet ministers establish policy, they do not administrate(run the daily business) ........ an effective Ministry must first have a competent Permanent Secretary ....... The PLP appointees left much to be desired, and the PLP Ministers were too busy taking care of their friends, family and lovers
banker 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
And did you hear his speech (Minnis)? He said that he would have no compunction firing cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries for ethical offences. It was like a breath of fresh air !!
TalRussell 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Comrades! The Criminal Code Act, Chapter 77, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990
Criminal Code Act-Part VI Nigeria Law.
(6) A person shall not be deemed to take a thing 'unless he moves the thing or causes it to move' 384. (1)
TalRussell 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Comrades! Seems PM Minnis, gave no consideration end his lucrative cash flow property rental to the government? Should we not know the financial details of any other MP's with possible contracts connected to the government? Applies MP's families, companies - direct/indirect involvement.
Truism 53 minutes ago
I knew Prime Minister Minnis would definitely get one right that nobody could/should disagree with. Minister Michael Pintard, Youth Sport and Culture, a proven coach and he will ensure that the culture continues.
sheeprunner12 38 minutes ago
Pintard is the polar opposite of Danny Johnson ........ This Ministry is going to be a bell-weather for the FNM government ........... But I want to know who is going to deal with the twin bullhorns of BAMSI and BAIC??????? ....... Brent or Renward????????
Truism 30 minutes ago
Minister Lloyd will do well at education, after all he and the Dame of the FNM son has much in common they really get to know their students. Taking education to a whole new level.
sheeprunner12 20 minutes ago
The PLP has corrupted Dame Ivy's education reform model ....... it is almost unrecognizable after the run under Fitzgerald & Sands
alfalfa 6 minutes ago
I think Mr. Lloyd is an intelligent person, of impeccable character. He has spearheaded rehabilitation programs for years, has an ear to the concerns of the youth, and I have never seen his name mixed up in any questionable circumstances. As for the rest of them, I say, give them a chance to perform, before we cast judgement. If they do not perform, the new PM says they will go.
TalRussell 2 minutes ago
Comrades! I does remember it well. It was on a heavy rainy Nassau Town Thursday, May 30, 2013, when our fellow blogger Banker posted that 'because of the spending and borrowing of the PLP government - soon we all be eating pigeons and coconuts. We can't even afford conch.'
Truism 0 minutes ago
Dame who? Sands what? Bethel how? Bannister well he really didn't matter. Now Sears, at least he was teachable. Now if you'd appointed I. Ponder to the Senate and made her the substantive minister we could talk about someone who not only had a clue, but, a mad desire for educational improvement/excellence.
