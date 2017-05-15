New Cabinet Is Sworn In

The Cabinet of the new FNM government was sworn in at Government House on Monday afternoon. In addition to K Peter Turnquest and Carl Bethel, who were sworn in on Friday as Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance and Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs respectively, were the following:

Brent Symonette, Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration.

Renward Wells, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

Dr Duane Sands, Minister of Health.

Marvin Dames, Minister of National Security.

Lanisha Rolle, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development.

Frankie Campbell, Minister of Transport and Local Government.

Jeffery Lloyd, Minister of Education.

Romauld Ferreira, Minister of Environment and Housing.

Dion Foulkes, Minister of Labour.

Darren Henfield, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Michael Pintard, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Dionisio D'Aguilar, Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Bahamasair.

Brensil Rolle, Minister of State for Public Service and National Insurance Office of the Prime Minister.

Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Office of the Prime Minister.

Elsworth Johnson, Minister of State for Legal Affairs.

Desmond Bannister will be sworn in as Minister of Works at a later date.

