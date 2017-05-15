Christie Expected To Reveal His Future Plans Tonight

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie is expected to give statement on his political future tonight at a Progressive Liberal Party National General Council meeting, party Chairman Bradley Roberts confirmed yesterday.

However, Mr Roberts could not say if Mr Christie had plans to challenge the election results for the Centreville constituency, a seat Mr Christie narrowly lost to the FNM’s Reece Chipman after representing the area since 1977.



Mr Roberts also said other issues such as PLP Deputy Leader Philip “Brave” Davis‘ possible ascension to party leader as well as when, or if, the party will host a convention will likely be discussed at the meeting.



Mr Roberts’ statements come just days after Mr Christie suffered a surprising and humiliating defeat at the polls, losing by just four votes to Mr Chipman.



In view of the shocking defeat, some observers said the loss not only represented the electorate’s disdain for Mr Christie’s leadership, but also the Bahamian people’s desire to permanently remove Mr Christie from the halls of Parliament and force him into retirement.

From mid-July of last year to now, Mr Christie had maintained that he would continue to serve as the party’s leader and serve as prime minister had the PLP won the general election, with no indication of a possible retirement.

Mr Christie had cited support from younger members of his administration as well as concerns over the party’s stability as the two main reasons behind his decision to stay on as leader.

On nomination day last month, however, Mr Christie told reporters that it would be his last time running as a candidate for Centreville.

Last week, Alfred Sears, the PLP’s candidate for Fort Charlotte who challenged Mr Christie for the leadership of the PLP at the party’s convention in January, urged Mr Christie to resign, suggesting that the PLP might have won the general election had he not been the leader.

Similarly, former PLP Cabinet minister Loftus Roker who has spent the last three years speaking out against the flaws of the Christie administration, said while he respects Mr Christie’s work during his time in public office - which exceeds 40 years - the alleged corruption that happened on his watch brought the Bahamas to a “new low”.

To that end, Mr Roker said the people of the Bahamas took to the polls and repaid Mr Christie in kind.

Mr Roker also told The Tribune last week that he voted against the PLP in his constituency of MICAL.