Murder Trial Faces Further Delay

THE transfer of a murder case from Magistrate’s Court to Supreme Court has been delayed by an additional two weeks.

Jordan Stubbs, 18, was scheduled to be presented with a voluntary bill of indictment in the death of Delanzo Cartwright on March 10.

However, the documents were not ready and the Crown requested a further adjournment of the proceedings until May 31. Stubbs is accused of intentionally causing the death of Cartwright and attempting to kill Tia Green and Devontae Kerr on the same day.

According to police reports, shortly before 10pm Cartwright was driving with the two women when the occupants of a Honda Odyssey pulled alongside their car and shot them before speeding off.

All three were taken to hospital. The man was seriously injured and died of his injuries the next day while the two women were treated and discharged.

Due to the nature of the allegations, Stubbs will not be required to enter a plea until a formal arraignment before a judge in the Supreme Court.