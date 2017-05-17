Galanis Wants Sears To Lead Plp Affairs In The Senate

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP Philip Galanis yesterday suggested that the party should turn to former Attorney General Alfred Sears to lead its affairs in the Senate, or “lose out” on its “best chance to signal positive change” in the wake of its landslide defeat at the hands of the Free National Movement.

Mr Galanis, a noted supporter of Mr Sears in the past, urged the party to “put its best foot forward” as it looks to rebound for its current state.

Noting Mr Sears’ years of service to both the party and the country, Mr Galanis said the appointment of Mr Sears to the Senate would signal “true growth and understanding” on behalf of the party.

“The PLP must re-engineer itself. The party has to re-engineer, reconsider and then recast,” stated the one time member of Parliament for Englerston.

“The electorate wants to see a level of change within the Progressive Liberal Party. The electorate wants us to accept their voice and rule. For this reason alone, I hope Mr Sears is appointed to the Senate.”

Mr Galanis was responding to questions on how the PLP would re-establish itself after only capturing four of the 39 seats contested during the general election.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned as leader of the PLP with immediate effect during a meeting at the party’s headquarters Monday night.

Of the move, Mr Galanis said Mr Christie’s resignation serves as the “perfect opportunity” for the party to “right itself”.

He added that the party now was in the best position to go from “strength to strength.”

Mr Galanis suggested that former Deputy Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis would lead the party from Parliament, while Mr Sears should do so from the Senate.

On Monday night, Mr Davis said he would fill the post of party leader in view of Mr Christie’s resignation, in accordance with the PLP’s constitution.

Mr Davis is also expected to be sworn in as leader of the Official Opposition.

“Leadership as far as the party and Parliament is considered, Mr Philip ‘Brave’ Davis will assume that role and I think will do it well,” Mr Galanis said.

“But the biggest questions will come in the Senate. I really hope that what we will really see there is a foreshadowing of where the party will be heading,” he added.

“That is where Mr Sears has to be. I hope that Mr Sears is one of those members because he has served this party with distinction and purpose for quite sometime and he has proven that he has what it takes to move this party forward.

“There will be new faces, but the appointment of Mr Sears will set the pace for us moving forward.”

On Monday, Mr Davis was unable to tell The Tribune when the party would hold its next convention.

Meanwhile, former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe revealed that he will run for chairman of the PLP at the party’s next convention as Bradley Roberts reportedly will not seek re-election to that post.

Mr Sears challenged Mr Christie for the post of party leader at the party’s convention in January but lost by a large margin. He ran unsuccessfully for the Ft Charlotte seat in the general election, but lost to the FNM’s Mark Humes.