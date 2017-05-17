Galanis Wants Sears To Lead Plp Affairs In The Senate

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP Philip Galanis yesterday suggested that the party should turn to former Attorney General Alfred Sears to lead its affairs in the Senate, or “lose out” on its “best chance to signal positive change” in the wake of its landslide defeat at the hands of the Free National Movement.
Mr Galanis, a noted supporter of Mr Sears in the past, urged the party to “put its best foot forward” as it looks to rebound for its current state.
Noting Mr Sears’ years of service to both the party and the country, Mr Galanis said the appointment of Mr Sears to the Senate would signal “true growth and understanding” on behalf of the party.
“The PLP must re-engineer itself. The party has to re-engineer, reconsider and then recast,” stated the one time member of Parliament for Englerston.
“The electorate wants to see a level of change within the Progressive Liberal Party. The electorate wants us to accept their voice and rule. For this reason alone, I hope Mr Sears is appointed to the Senate.”
Mr Galanis was responding to questions on how the PLP would re-establish itself after only capturing four of the 39 seats contested during the general election.
Former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned as leader of the PLP with immediate effect during a meeting at the party’s headquarters Monday night.
Of the move, Mr Galanis said Mr Christie’s resignation serves as the “perfect opportunity” for the party to “right itself”.
He added that the party now was in the best position to go from “strength to strength.”
Mr Galanis suggested that former Deputy Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis would lead the party from Parliament, while Mr Sears should do so from the Senate.
On Monday night, Mr Davis said he would fill the post of party leader in view of Mr Christie’s resignation, in accordance with the PLP’s constitution.
Mr Davis is also expected to be sworn in as leader of the Official Opposition.
“Leadership as far as the party and Parliament is considered, Mr Philip ‘Brave’ Davis will assume that role and I think will do it well,” Mr Galanis said.
“But the biggest questions will come in the Senate. I really hope that what we will really see there is a foreshadowing of where the party will be heading,” he added.
“That is where Mr Sears has to be. I hope that Mr Sears is one of those members because he has served this party with distinction and purpose for quite sometime and he has proven that he has what it takes to move this party forward.
“There will be new faces, but the appointment of Mr Sears will set the pace for us moving forward.”
On Monday, Mr Davis was unable to tell The Tribune when the party would hold its next convention.
Meanwhile, former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe revealed that he will run for chairman of the PLP at the party’s next convention as Bradley Roberts reportedly will not seek re-election to that post.
Mr Sears challenged Mr Christie for the post of party leader at the party’s convention in January but lost by a large margin. He ran unsuccessfully for the Ft Charlotte seat in the general election, but lost to the FNM’s Mark Humes.
Comments
sealice 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
Doubt this will happen because that will force the issue of Perry/Brave / Mad Brad/ fweddweecka admitting they made a mistake during their campaign...
DDK 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Look like Wilchcombe want to follow Perry foot-steps!
TalRussell 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Comrades! Seems Philip Galanis is holding early PLP leadership auditions for Alfred Sears.....Sorry but Galais won't fly as the PLP's rescuer.
The PLP needs a likeable, fresh face young man's or woman's to step into the leadership race that will scared the living bejabers outta 'Brave' Davis....The PLP should slide over to have a chat with the DNA's 2017 candidate Arinthia S. Komolafe.
banker 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Plus Galanis has a shady, tainted background. He should leave the PLP as well, to younger people with an actual ethical and moral compass.
PastorTroy 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
REPOST: Respectfully PLP leadership, this will not change anything! We want a robust democracy in our Bahamaland, this also include a robust opposition, (just in case), See, we (the Bahamian people) just divorce yall the other day, we have a new 'squeeze' (FNM), however, we know that absolute power corrupts absolutely, therefore we always 'checkin out sometin on the side'; but having the same face in leadership of the same party (PLP) we just had a bitter divorce with the other day? Only a fool will bring them back in their house! We need to see progress! We live in an information age, those 'smoke n mirror' tricks days are gone, and unfortunately, that seem to be the modus operandi of the ole PLP guard (aka DINO's). ALL THEM 'GATS' TO GO!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Brave is the interim leader ........ This is what will play out by Christmas:
Regardless 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
.....Sears will be too busy working in the background with his good buddy Jeff Lloyd.
banker 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Them Catholics stick together like Lodge Brothers (although Lodge Brothers do perverted things) -- I think that Minnis is a Catholic as well.
Reality_Check 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Being Catholic certainly didn't help Chippy any!
TalRussell 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Comrade Realty_Check, don't know about the habits Catholics but I use have these two Jehovah's Witnesses who would come knocking on my front door religiously like clockwork on weekends....but I gave each one them one my specially baked marijuana laced brownies - like three months back - and I haven't had visitation at my front door since. I thinks they still too high remember my street address,
truetruebahamian 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
This is a man for whom I have the greatest respect. If the PLP wishes to become above the gutterbox element that it has woefully descended into, it must raise the brains of its grass roots or leave them to dry up in the dust. In any case, without salient thought they are neither relevant nor worthy of a vote.
