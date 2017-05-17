Turnquest Says No One Has Been Fired By Govt

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration has given no directives for people to be fired from government programmes that were started under the previous administration, Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest said yesterday.

His comments came amid speculation that people engaged in the Christie administration’s empowerment programme, which focused on creating apprenticeship opportunities for Bahamians, were allegedly being “fired”.

“It is inaccurate,” Mr Turnquest said. “Ministers have taken their portfolios this morning (Tuesday). No directive has been given for anybody to be terminated. We’ve gotten reports that there are some private entities that had engaged these workers who have let them go, but that has nothing to do with the government itself. The private entities decided they didn’t want to retain the people.”

It is unclear how many people were engaged in the empowerment programme, but the Christie administration had budgeted $22m for it last May. The programme was run through the National Training Agency (NTA).

It had been criticised for its similarities to a 52-week job programme brought by the former Ingraham administration, which the PLP while in opposition called an election ploy.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said last year that unlike the 52-week programme, his empowerment programme was not about job placement for unemployed people but rather about training to ensure those people attracted and retained long-term employment.

Since the Free National Movement’s (FNM) victory last week, supporters of the former administration have kept a close eye for movements in the public sector amid their concern about firings under the new administration.

Mr Turnquest said yesterday that agencies have been asked to review the conditions under which some people were employed in the lead-up to the election, but added that no directive has been given for people to be fired from their jobs.

“All agencies have been encouraged to take a review of the conditions to see what our exposure is and whether there are individuals hired primarily or solely for election purposes or whether they are needed persons that fulfil a purpose. No decision has been made with respect to this yet,” Mr Turnquest, who is also minister of finance, said.