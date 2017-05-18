Row Over Insurance Coverage Ends As Girl Is Treated

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A GIRL who was denied life changing bone marrow treatment as she rested in a Miami hospital has received the treatment after her family solved its dispute with Colina Insurance.

The Tribune reported in March that although 12-year-old Iyanda Hilton received the necessary approvals for a $500,000 bone marrow treatment to treat her sickle cell anaemia, the insurance company appeared to reverse its decision after she was admitted to hospital, awaiting the procedure.

In a statement to The Tribune this week, the girl’s mother, Yolanda Hilton, said her family has since “amicably resolved” the matter with the insurance company and that her daughter has started receiving the treatment at the Bone Marrow Centre at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.

“Iyanda has successfully completed the preconditioning therapy inclusive of chemotherapy which aided in destroying her current bone marrow and she received her new cells from her brother on Thursday, May 4,” Ms Hilton said. “Both children are convalescing and doing as well as expected.”

The Hiltons are still accepting contributions for ancillary charges that were not covered by Iyanda’s insurance policy. In addition to their GoFundMe account, deposits can be also made on their bank account at the Royal Bank of Canada.

The Hiltons have also established a “Pies for a Pie” campaign which launches next week and will run through to the end of June from which money will go toward their daughter’s medical needs.

“Needless to say, a medical procedure such as any organ transplant affects the entire family and even so much more traumatising for a child,” Ms Hilton said in a statement. “However, we are amazed by the strength and optimism Iyanda exhibits during this constant journey and in the midst of her personal struggles. As an aspiring physician and along with being a child with historical medical challenges, Iyanda lives and understands the importance of maintaining a positive attitude.”